More than $1M in free medical services provided at Pahrump event

This past weekend, hundreds of residents of the Pahrump Valley and surrounding areas were able to receive much-needed medical care — completely free of charge — thanks to the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical, better known as RAM.

The 2022 Pahrump clinic marks the seventh consecutive year that RAM has returned to area and after all was said and done, event organizers were ecstatic to report that the clinic has now surpassed $1 million in medical services provided.

“We are very happy with how everything went,” Pahrump RAM Planning Committee member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event.

He noted that while there were some kinks to work through, as there are every year, the committee was able to organize an efficient event that was hailed as a great success. Over the two-day period of Oct. 1 and 2, clinic patients took advantage of an array of available services, with everything from dental cleanings, exams and fillings to vision exams, prescription glasses, women’s health exams and general medical screenings on offer.

“This was our seventh clinic and although we like to think we have everything figured out, each year comes with its own challenges. Our group did a fantastic job putting together a smooth clinic,” Muccio said. “We served 369 patients, with the total value of care coming in at $172,339. This officially put us over $1 million in care provided to the Pahrump community since 2016!”

An event of this magnitude requires not just an enormous amount of effort on the part of the medical and general volunteers but contributions from community partners as well.

“Thank you to the Pahrump community for supporting another successful clinic. Because of the support and generosity of this community, we are able to help hundreds of people alleviate pain and suffering,” Muccio enthused.

There were many local businesses and organizations that came together to help make the 2022 clinic such a success, first and foremost of which was the RAM Community Host Group Planning Committee itself. The NyE Communities Coalition plays a crucial role in the event each year, as does the Nye County School District, which allows the use of its Pathways Innovative Education building for the clinic.

Also participating in the effort were Desert View Hospital, the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, Desert Radiology and Spring Mountain Medical, all with health care at the heart of their operations, along with Aesthetic Enhancements, Nathan Adelson Hospice and Centered Chiropractic Care.

Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office helped with the event, as did Valley Electric Association, Holiday Inn, Saddle West, Pahrump Valley Disposal and Joe’s Sanitation, JK Nelson Law, local media sources KNYE Radio, the Pahrump Valley Times and KPVM TV, Golden Casino Group, Quality Signs, Pahrump Print Solutions, Avena and Sons Electric, Chef Gina Pulido, Shirley Patterson and Living Free Cafe.

Muccio sent out a heartfelt thank-you to each of the aforementioned and concluded, “I also want to thank Remote Area Medical for continuing to bless our community. We are looking forward to our 8th annual Pahrump RAM clinic, which will be held Oct. 7 and 8, 2023.”

For more information on RAM visit www.RAMUSA.org

