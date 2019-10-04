Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on U.S. 95

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Two people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth and West streets on Sept. 19. The sole occupants in both vehicles were mechanically entrapped before Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on scene.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fiery head-on crash which killed a motorcyclist just after 8 p.m., along Highway 95 on Sept. 24. A second person was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to a travel trailer fire in the area of Basin Avenue near Linda Street, just after 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis. No injuries were reported.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal collision along Highway 95, involving a motorcyclist.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the crash occurred on Sept. 24, just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 18 in Nye County.

“The initial report was two vehicles on fire after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an automobile,” Lewis said. “The follow-up report while crews were en route, was a probable fatal accident. Crews arrived to find the accident as described with a significant debris field and both vehicles on fire. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries. The other person required a flight to UMC Trauma, however that helicopter was unavailable due to another mission, so our Medic 5 transported that patient to UMC Trauma, by ground.”

Trailer destroyed by fire

Earlier in the day, at approximately 2:12 pm, fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of Basin Avenue near Linda Street.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved travel trailer, used as a fixed structure,” Lewis said. “The fire extended beyond the structure to a nearby mesquite grove. There were immediate exposures on neighboring, adjacent properties. The fire was quickly controlled, however, it did extend to a car cover on a nearby vehicle parked on an adjacent property. There were no injuries reported and the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Two transported after vehicle crash

On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle crash and rescue assignment in the area of Fourth and West streets.

“As crews arrived on location, they found a two-vehicle collision with significant impact,” Lewis said. “It appeared to be a T-bone type collision.”

Lewis went on to say that the scene investigation and risk assessment revealed an accident with entrapment in both vehicles.

“Heavy Rescue One went into service and extricated both patients,” he noted. “There was an attempt to fly both patients to UMC Trauma, but both helicopters were on other assignments. The patients were subsequently transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Head-on collision

Roughly two hours later, fire crews were summoned to a reported motor vehicle crash on Highway 95 near mile marker 6, involving a semi truck and passenger vehicle.

“It was a head-on type collision with entrapment,” Lewis said. “The load that the semi was carrying was found not to be hazardous. The Nevada National Security Site and a resource from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded and managed the incident without any issues. One patient was transported to UMC Trauma. The highway was closed for approximately three hours.”

Structure fire at local business

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, fire crews responded to a reported commercial structure fire, that being the Office Bar at 1301 Loop Road, just after 9 a.m.

“As crews arrived on location, they found smoke showing from a one-story commercial structure used as a restaurant and bar,” Lewis said. “Crews established a water supply and commenced an interior offensive objective and found an active fire in an attic space above the kitchen area. Crews accessed the fire was held to one specific area, and was extinguished with no further extension. The investigation revealed that it was a probable accidental fire, most likely related to an electrical origin. There was no extreme damage and no injuries were reported.”

