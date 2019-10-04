61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on U.S. 95

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal collision along Highway 95, involving a motorcyclist.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the crash occurred on Sept. 24, just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 18 in Nye County.

“The initial report was two vehicles on fire after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an automobile,” Lewis said. “The follow-up report while crews were en route, was a probable fatal accident. Crews arrived to find the accident as described with a significant debris field and both vehicles on fire. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries. The other person required a flight to UMC Trauma, however that helicopter was unavailable due to another mission, so our Medic 5 transported that patient to UMC Trauma, by ground.”

Trailer destroyed by fire

Earlier in the day, at approximately 2:12 pm, fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of Basin Avenue near Linda Street.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved travel trailer, used as a fixed structure,” Lewis said. “The fire extended beyond the structure to a nearby mesquite grove. There were immediate exposures on neighboring, adjacent properties. The fire was quickly controlled, however, it did extend to a car cover on a nearby vehicle parked on an adjacent property. There were no injuries reported and the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Two transported after vehicle crash

On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle crash and rescue assignment in the area of Fourth and West streets.

“As crews arrived on location, they found a two-vehicle collision with significant impact,” Lewis said. “It appeared to be a T-bone type collision.”

Lewis went on to say that the scene investigation and risk assessment revealed an accident with entrapment in both vehicles.

“Heavy Rescue One went into service and extricated both patients,” he noted. “There was an attempt to fly both patients to UMC Trauma, but both helicopters were on other assignments. The patients were subsequently transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Head-on collision

Roughly two hours later, fire crews were summoned to a reported motor vehicle crash on Highway 95 near mile marker 6, involving a semi truck and passenger vehicle.

“It was a head-on type collision with entrapment,” Lewis said. “The load that the semi was carrying was found not to be hazardous. The Nevada National Security Site and a resource from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded and managed the incident without any issues. One patient was transported to UMC Trauma. The highway was closed for approximately three hours.”

Structure fire at local business

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, fire crews responded to a reported commercial structure fire, that being the Office Bar at 1301 Loop Road, just after 9 a.m.

“As crews arrived on location, they found smoke showing from a one-story commercial structure used as a restaurant and bar,” Lewis said. “Crews established a water supply and commenced an interior offensive objective and found an active fire in an attic space above the kitchen area. Crews accessed the fire was held to one specific area, and was extinguished with no further extension. The investigation revealed that it was a probable accidental fire, most likely related to an electrical origin. There was no extreme damage and no injuries were reported.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Barbara Tennant's own experiences following ...
Pahrump resident hosting cancer support group
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Local resident Barbara Tennant said she was completely unprepared for one of the most terrible days of her life, the day when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issu ...
Nevada GOP congressman Amodei backs inquiry, not impeachment
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei said he favored the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, but not impeachment itself; the distinction was lost on many over the weekend.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A tourist who was a vacationing medical provider, along with t ...
Man’s life saved by tourists, park rangers at Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A 77-year-old man from Singapore, who collapsed at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, was revived by park visitors, rangers, and Mercy Air crews, according to park officials.

Customers wait in line the DMV at Sahara office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lawmaker ...
One year countdown to obtain a Real ID begins
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Real IDs, a new form of ID card, will be the only version accepted to use as identification to board a plane for a domestic flight.

Punam Mathur (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group meets to revamp Nevada’s school funding formula
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s Commission on School Funding met for the first time on Friday, the first of many steps toward revamping Nevada’s 52-year-old education funding formula.

Thinkstock The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending Sept. 7 were in New Jersey ...
Unemployment insurance data released
Staff Report

In the week ending Sept. 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 213,000, up 3,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reported in data on unemployment insurance weekly claims. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2000 from 208,000 to 210,000. The four-week moving average was 212,000, down 750 from the previous week’s revised average.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Serenity Health Executive Director Gaby Cr ...
Serenity Health holds meet and greet
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Serenity Health held a meet and greet in Beatty on Sept. 24 to visit with people from the community and get their views on the town’s health care needs.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $15 million.