News

Motorists cautioned of increased wild horse, burro activity north of Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 29, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/L ...
A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
Two domesticated horses are rounded up by Eureka's sheriff as the crew heads out to the first d ...
Two domesticated horses are rounded up by Eureka's sheriff as the crew heads out to the first day of the Diamond Herd Management Area wild horse gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
A helicopter rounds up wild horses during the Diamond HMA gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, n ...
A helicopter rounds up wild horses during the Diamond HMA gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. The horses are coaxed into a metal trap before being transported out of the mountain range. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Ben Noyes walks into the wild horse trap after a day of gatheri ...
Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Ben Noyes walks into the wild horse trap after a day of gathering during the Diamond HMA on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
A trailer full of wild horses is transported from the trap to a temporary holding facility duri ...
A trailer full of wild horses is transported from the trap to a temporary holding facility during the Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
Wild horses are held in temporary pens during the Diamond HMA wild horse gather on Thursday, Se ...
Wild horses are held in temporary pens during the Diamond HMA wild horse gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District Office is asking motorists to use caution on State Route 160 north of Pahrump after the storms damage miles of fencing was damaged in the area.

BLM says that motorists should be careful of wild horses and burros between Pahrump and Johnnie.

“There is a large population of wild horses and burros in the area, and it may be easier for them to wander onto the road,” said Tabitha Romero, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist. “We are asking motorists to be extra cautious driving through the area, especially during the dark hours.”

In the past, wild horses and burros have been hit and killed or sustained injuries along highways in southern Nevada, leading to euthanization of the animals. The animals can wander onto the road creating a safety hazard to themselves and for motorists.

Should a motorist hit a wild burro or horse with their vehicle, the BLM states they should call 911.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by Annette Blodgett, this photo shows a downed tree a ...
Wild summer storms whip through Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As monsoonal moisture made its way across the southwestern portion of the United States over the last couple of weeks, much of the severe weather had missed Pahrump, until the night of Sunday, July 25 when a substantial summer thunderstorm finally broke over the valley, dumping rain and bringing fierce winds that wreaked havoc in certain parts of town, all the while illuminating the dark sky with streaks of lightning for a period of several hours. The storm let up in the late-night hours but revived with ferocity the next day and though wind speeds did not match Sunday’s, the storm on Monday brought even more rain than the previous night and resulted in extensive flooding throughout Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The state announced on Tuesday that it would be implementing ...
New mask mandate effective on Friday, commissioners to discuss Nye County policy on August 3
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether or not a person has been fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19, come Friday, July 30, all residents and visitors in a dozen Nevada counties, including right here in Nye County, will be required to once again don a face mask when they are in public indoor settings.

NCSO: Stanley Bowditch
Man allegedly exposes himself at Pahrump bar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man was taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself to a bar full of patrons and driving under the influence.

Thinkstock Purple Heart Day is recognized nationally on August 7 and in Pahrump, a ceremony is ...
Purple Heart Day ceremony set for Pahrump Veterans Memorial
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump and Nye County as a whole are both well-known for their support of the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces and every year sees multiple military ceremonies to honor those who have proudly put on a uniform and offered their service in defense of the nation.

Getty Images Eminent has entered into an option agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc., whereby ...
Nye County gold mine project acquired
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Eminent Gold Corp. has acquired an option to purchase the Gilbert South Project located approximately 26 miles west of Tonopah, according to the press release.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Try a new Pahrump local shopping experience
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The month of July is dedicated to local and independent retailers across the country. Before the end of the month, choose a Pahrump retailer you have not shopped at before to visit and show your community small business support.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than a dozen people attend the Beatt ...
Ringle wants recall
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty businessman Ed Ringle is looking to start a petition to recall two members of the Beatty Water and Sanitation Board of Trustees.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in April 2021. (AP Photo ...
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Clark County would be affected by the directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak, which aligns with a new recommendation earlier in the day from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.