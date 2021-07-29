Motorists cautioned of increased wild horse, burro activity north of Pahrump

Outraged lawmakers are saying a wild horse adoption program should be halted and an investigation should be conducted following a report that some of the horses were sold to buyers and slaughtered for meat.

A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Two domesticated horses are rounded up by Eureka's sheriff as the crew heads out to the first day of the Diamond Herd Management Area wild horse gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A helicopter rounds up wild horses during the Diamond HMA gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. The horses are coaxed into a metal trap before being transported out of the mountain range. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Ben Noyes walks into the wild horse trap after a day of gathering during the Diamond HMA on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A trailer full of wild horses is transported from the trap to a temporary holding facility during the Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Wild horses are held in temporary pens during the Diamond HMA wild horse gather on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District Office is asking motorists to use caution on State Route 160 north of Pahrump after the storms damage miles of fencing was damaged in the area.

BLM says that motorists should be careful of wild horses and burros between Pahrump and Johnnie.

“There is a large population of wild horses and burros in the area, and it may be easier for them to wander onto the road,” said Tabitha Romero, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist. “We are asking motorists to be extra cautious driving through the area, especially during the dark hours.”

In the past, wild horses and burros have been hit and killed or sustained injuries along highways in southern Nevada, leading to euthanization of the animals. The animals can wander onto the road creating a safety hazard to themselves and for motorists.

Should a motorist hit a wild burro or horse with their vehicle, the BLM states they should call 911.