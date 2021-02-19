38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair

Staff Report
February 18, 2021 - 5:31 pm
 
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a goo ...
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Applications can be picked up and dropped off daily at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center.

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Spring Mountain boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles and has developments including track-side estates for club members, a commercial center with a hotel and casino and track expansions planned.

Part-time and on-call positions available are racing shop helper, security helper and race track flagger (multiple openings). Entry level positions, with basic experience preferred, include part-time retail sales, part-time racing engine parts washer, full-time clubhouse support, full-time janitor, full-time general laborer (multiple openings) and full-time school car washer (multiple openings).

Semi-skilled positions, with some related experience or education required, include full-time jobs as beginner racing shot technician, experienced racing shot technician, school shop technician and school sales associate. There are also multiple openings for performance driving instructors.

Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Applications can be picked up and dropped off daily at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center, located inside the building to the right of the security gate. For more information, please contact Tim Wigchers, human resources manager, at 775-727-6363 ext. 264 or tim@racespringmountain.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Katherine Stocks
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joel Spencer, a director on the Goldwell ...
Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Workmen are making progress on the conver ...
Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug.6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Ford backs proposed rule on banking discrimination
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a comment letter supporting the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Ind ...
Te-Moak Tribe names officers for tribal court
Staff Report

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada announced the formal establishment of its tribal court consistent with its constitution and with the tribe’s sovereignty. The investiture of the judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Tribe’s facility.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event ...
Cortez Masto bill would aid training for in-demand jobs
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation to promote education and training — including registered apprenticeship programs — for workers in in-demand industries. The Working On Rewarding and Keeping Employees Resilient Act will ensure employees have access to good-paying careers in skilled jobs throughout Nevada and the nation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Looks of deep concentration were evident on the faces of man ...
Man pleads guilty to voting twice during 2016 election
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to voting more than once at same election, a category “D” felony.