Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Applications can be picked up and dropped off daily at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center.

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Spring Mountain boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles and has developments including track-side estates for club members, a commercial center with a hotel and casino and track expansions planned.

Part-time and on-call positions available are racing shop helper, security helper and race track flagger (multiple openings). Entry level positions, with basic experience preferred, include part-time retail sales, part-time racing engine parts washer, full-time clubhouse support, full-time janitor, full-time general laborer (multiple openings) and full-time school car washer (multiple openings).

Semi-skilled positions, with some related experience or education required, include full-time jobs as beginner racing shot technician, experienced racing shot technician, school shop technician and school sales associate. There are also multiple openings for performance driving instructors.

Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Applications can be picked up and dropped off daily at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center, located inside the building to the right of the security gate. For more information, please contact Tim Wigchers, human resources manager, at 775-727-6363 ext. 264 or tim@racespringmountain.com