Mural on school district’s office in Pahrump to fall

A mural on the Nye County School District’s Southern Office in Pahrump will soon disappear from its current resting spot.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A mural on the Nye County School District's Southern Office will soon come down. The district is having required maintenance done on the wall that will destroy the original artwork.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A mural on the Nye County School District's Southern Office will soon come down. The district needs to do maintenance on its south wall that will destroy the original artwork.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A mural sits along the south wall of the Nye County School District's Southern Office at 484 West Street. The district is taking photographs of the wall in an effort to preserve it.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A mural sits along the south wall of the Nye County School District's Southern Office at 484 West Street. The mural will be lost after upcoming maintenance.

The Nye school district is having required maintenance done to the wall that faces Wilson Road, just south of West Street, and the original artwork will be lost.

“Pieces of stucco are coming off of the wall requiring the need for necessary repairs in order to maintain the building,” the school district stated in a news release. “Unfortunately, the required level of repair will destroy the original artwork.”

The release stated that the district is planning to have photographs taken of the wall “in an effort to preserve the original painting.”

The mural contains well-known figures in Pahrump, such as Tim and Max Hafen and Dr. William Roberts, former superintendent for the school district. The wall is also filled with other notable landmarks and places in Pahrump’s history.

People took to the Pahrump Valley Times social media pages after the publication posted an item about the future of the mural.

Some commenters stated they were “sad” about the original mural being lost with some calling for its restoration.

“That’s so sad!” Linda Cratty said on the Times Facebook page. “We’ve enjoyed that mural for years! Are there no ‘up &coming’ young artists who could restore it to its former glory?”

Others, however, looked toward the possibility of a future mural.

“Time for a new one,” Crystal Buckley said on the Times Facebook post. “Can’t wait to see what will be up there next.”

According to the Nye County Assessor’s Office, the building was built in 1981.

Requests for more information were not completed before the publication deadline of this article.

