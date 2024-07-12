Naked man accused of lewdness outside Pahrump casino

110°F
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 12, 2024 - 6:23 am
 

A Pahrump man is facing drug and indecent exposure charges after allegedly undressing outside a business last week.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to Dotty’s Casino at 200 S. Highway 160 for a report of lewdness on Friday, July 5, at approximately 9:08 a.m.

An employee there told deputies that a grown man wearing camo pants was standing outside screaming, and removed his clothes. The man exposed his penis and promptly began to defecate on the sidewalk directly in front of the business, the report said.

Suspect spotted

Though Daigler was initially unable to locate the suspect, a hawk-eyed employee from the nearby Verizon Wireless store informed the deputy that they observed the man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Aaron Kirk, naked and inside a trash dumpster, according to the report.

“The employee was able to get a video where you can clearly see the male completely nude with his genitals exposed,” Daigler’s report stated. “The employee then pointed me to the direction where the male was last seen.”

After making contact with the suspect, Daigler described his behavior as erratic, prior to taking him into custody.

“He could not stand still and was not able to follow general commands,” according to the deputy. “The male still had feces on the pants that he was wearing.”

Once at the detention center, jail staff located a small clear container bearing a crystal-like substance, which reportedly tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Kirk was subsequently charged for alleged indecent exposure and possession of a schedule I and II substance.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X: @pvtimes

