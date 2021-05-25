Nathan Adelson Hospice ranked top workplace

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Drive as seen on Feb. 19, 2018. The company offers in-home hospice services in the Pahrump area and in Clark County.

Nathan Adelson Hospice has been recognized as a top workplace in 2021.

For the tenth year in a row, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the state’s largest nonprofit hospice with services in Las Vegas and Pahrump, was chosen as one of the “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for 2021 by Modern Healthcare, a national health care business news publication.

“To be recognized on a national level for a remarkable tenth time makes me incredibly proud of our entire organization,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel. “To know how much our entire staff values excellence in the workplace, even throughout uncertain times, is such an honor. It helps renew us each day in our critical work to ensure no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.”

Nathan Adelson will be recognized in September at an awards gala.

Modern Healthcare recognized the work done in the health care industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy toward their staff, clear vision and compassion toward the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”

A full list of winners can be found at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

The Modern Healthcare publication stated it will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September issue of Modern Healthcare.

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the oldest, largest and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day.

