National parks to offer free entrance on Veterans Day

Bureau of Land Management locations will also be waiving fees on Nov. 11.

The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona is a participating Bureau of Land Management location that will be waiving fees on Veterans Day. (BLM/blm.gov)

National Park Service locations such as Death Valley that normally charge an entry fee will be free to visit on Veterans Day this year. (NPS/nps.gov)

In honor of Veterans Day, National Park Service locations that normally charge admission will be free to enter on Nov. 11.

“National parks and the military have strong ties dating back to the establishment of Yellowstone as the world’s first national park in 1872,” the park service website explains. “The U.S. Cavalry watched over America’s national parks and did double duty, serving as the first park rangers until the National Park Service was created 44 years later. During World War II, many parks were set aside for the training and care of military personnel. Today, dozens of national parks commemorate military battles and achievements.”

Nearby park service locations include Death Valley, Zion, Grand Canyon and Lake Mead.

Bureau of Land Management sites will also be free to experience on Nov. 11 in observance of the holiday. This waiver applies to recreation standard amenity and day-use fees on areas overseen by the agency.

Some of the participating locations within driving distance of Pahrump are the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas, Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona and Red Cliffs Recreation Area in Utah.

If unable to visit public lands on this last fee-free day of the year, there are other ways to obtain entry passes without charge or at a discounted price for groups such as seniors, military, federal recreation site volunteers and fourth-graders.

More information about the qualifying criteria for free or decreased-price entrance passes can be found at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

For the full list of participating Nov. 11 land management locations, visit blm.gov/programs/recreation.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com