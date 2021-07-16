Natural Vibes celebrates Grand Opening in Pahrump

S aturday, July 10 was an incredibly hot day in the Pahrump Valley and while the extreme, recording-breaking temperatures were certainly nothing to cheer about, for local business owner Crystal Atwood, it was a day of delighted celebration. After more than a year in her new position as owner and Integrative Health Practitioner at Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, Atwood was finally able to commemorate her entrepreneurial accomplishments during the official Natural Vibes Grand Opening event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, located at 2341 Postal Road, held its Grand Opening celebration this past Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live entertainment was part of the Grand Opening celebration at Natural Vibes.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There were local vendors on site at Natural Vibes during the Grand Opening.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A variety of prizes were raffled off at the Natural Vibes Grand Opening.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Down 4 Mine Car Club participated in the Natural Vibes Grand Opening as well, bringing out its stylish vehicles for attendees to admire.

Though Atwood has been operating the wellness center since March of 2020, when she purchased the existing store, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had been unable to celebrate the opening of her new business. With the reduction in restrictions regarding community gatherings, however, the time had finally come for Atwood to give her new enterprise its proper due by hosting a Grand Opening and she was obviously pleased with the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon and evening of merrymaking with her friends, fellow business owners and customers.

“It was wonderful to be able to hold a grand opening and say ‘thank you’ to the community for the support we’ve seen during such difficult times,” Atwood told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I feel very fortunate that my business was able to endure COVID and I am confident that the products and services I am offering are much needed in the community.”

Natural Vibes offers all sorts of services and products geared toward helping people live a healthier and happier life, ranging from vibroacoustic therapy and blood flow therapy to ionic detox foot baths, Reiki sessions, health coaching and meal planning. As its name entails, Natural Vibes is also a place to visit for nutritional services, as well as pain management options, supplements and an array of information on a huge array of health concerns. Atwood said she is proud of what her store has to offer and is always excited whenever new and existing customers stop by, be it during events or on an average day.

As for the grand opening celebration itself, Atwood said it was a day filled with food, vendors, product demonstrations, awesome cars on display and live music with numerous acts taking part. In addition, there were raffles consisting of 10 separate baskets filled with goodies, with their individual values ranging from $50 to $300 each. Overall, she felt it was a successful endeavor, despite the challenges posed by the soaring temperatures.

“Well, I believe that what Napoleon Hill said applied to this past weekend,” she said. “There were more than two people who actively engaged in the purpose of assisting me and/or participating in the grand opening of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center! Even with the excessive heat and all, there are so many people who helped. It was great to have their assistance in hosting the grand opening event. This was a great example of how a business community can support one another.”

Atwood was quick to offer her gratitude to all who had helped make the event a success. “Shout-out to Joe and Jessica Gouveia of Down 4 Mine Car Club for coming out and ‘showing off’a little,” Atwood stated. “Big thanks to the Amazing Dread for organizing the music, the stage and emceeing, and helping to cook some amazing Caribbean food. And to Stan Rankin T and Meshack and all of the other wonderful talent, as well as Mario Chiancone of Ahern Rentals, Nicole and Sonny Chavez of the 5280 Mexican Grub food truck, Kelli Sater and Drew Hanz of the Butterfly Effect and the Bearded Lady Saloon, Jennifer Knudson of Traveling Vineyard, Shaina Patterson and Aimee Lewis of Diesel Vixens, Robin Rose Yager of Rose’s Paradise Home Health, Tynia Dickson of The Sassy Trainer, Sharon Stacks of Sharon’s Collectibles and Things, Casey and Shelly Ray of Majestic Moonstones, Holli Parks of Scentsy, Lisa and Ed Manning of Pahrump Party Supply and Kay Kay Juanita (Mongoose and Kay Kay) Kick Boxing Academy. Thank you to the product demonstrators Aloe Life, Siddah, Little Arrow Trading Post and Best Coast Naturals.”

Atwood encouraged the community to head out to Natural Vibes anytime during regular business hours to check out all she has to offer and reminded everyone to stay tuned for even more events to be hosted at the wellness center in the future.

Natural Vibes is located at 2341 Postal Drive. For more information call 775-505-1400.

