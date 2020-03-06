Navarro to stop in Pahrump
Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave.
Navarro is running as a Republican in the 2020 election cycle. Navarro is seeking the Party’s nomination and to beat U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D—Nev., in November.
Navarro lives in the Las Vegas Valley and is seeking the nomination in a field of more than a half-dozen Republican candidates.
For more on Navarro, head to navarrofornevada.com
