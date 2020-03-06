54°F
News

Navarro to stop in Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2020 - 3:16 am
 

Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Navarro is running as a Republican in the 2020 election cycle. Navarro is seeking the Party’s nomination and to beat U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D—Nev., in November.

Navarro lives in the Las Vegas Valley and is seeking the nomination in a field of more than a half-dozen Republican candidates.

For more on Navarro, head to navarrofornevada.com

See more in the upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

