47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Nazi symbol spray-painted on historic site in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The true symbol of fascism, hatred and intolerance recently appeared inside a hangar at the historic Tonopah Army Air Field.

Allen Metscher, president of the Central Nevada Historical Society, said he found two swastikas spray painted on a wall late last month while touring the facility with another individual.

“I took a gentleman down there who is doing an article on the Tonopah Army Air Field,” he recalled. “We went to the hangar and that’s when we saw the swastikas. I was down there about three weeks earlier and they weren’t there. I was shocked when I saw those swastikas on each side of the entrance of the hangar.”

As a historian, Metscher has been researching the airfield for more than 30 years.

“It’s just a real prime interest of mine and I have been placing markers at crash sites,” he said. “I was shocked at something as asinine as swastikas appearing on the wall of the hanger because it is so very disrespectful. Something like that looks like something that vandals would do. I think it was some kids who did that. To my knowledge, there are no video surveillance cameras there.”

Additionally, Metscher pointed out the irony of the symbols appearing on the walls of a military airbase in use at the height of World War II, when the country was at war with the Nazis.

He also noted that 130 young men died in training accidents while flying both in and out of the base during World War II.

“Tonopah just wasn’t your run-of-the-mill training base during the war,” he said. “It’s where they put the bomber crews together from different schools nationwide and trained them. From Tonopah, they would ship them directly to Europe. In all of the years that I have spent researching that base, I never did see any such vandalism at any time. The site of the swastikas just gave me a real bad feeling, and I just hope that it doesn’t happen again. I look at the airfield as a type of memorial for all of those young men who sacrificed their lives during World War II fighting the Nazis. It was a real shock to me.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton as sh ...
Educational effort includes Nye County
Staff Report

Results for America recently released a case study today about evidence-based work conducted by the Nevada Department of Education in the Nye and Humboldt County School Districts.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks to a crowd of over f ...
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer visits Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Presidential hopeful and California billionaire Tom Steyer made his way to Pahrump during a weekend of campaign stops in Southern Nevada. Steyer is the only presidential candidate to visit Pahrump on the campaign trail for the 2020 race.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services prepare ...
Making Thanksgiving a special one for Pahrump seniors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded en masse to the Pahrump Senior Center on Thanksgiving morning, but they were not responding to an emergency.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Bathed in the glow of festive lights, captivated young ...
Pahrump Community Christmas Tree lights up the night
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmastime is officially in full swing and in Pahrump, the most wonderful time of the year is always welcomed to the valley with what has become a beloved tradition, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board met on Nov. ...
Beatty Town Board holds election
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The results of the informal election at a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting did result in a status quo as incumbent board members Erika Gerling and Randy Reed were chosen for reappointment for another two-year term.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice brought in over $10,000 during its 14 ...
Festival of Trees fundraiser returning to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, is set to hold its annual Festival of Trees event, a fundraiser that helps with gaining monies for hospice programs and services.

National Park Service A few days before this coyote was accidentally killed by a vehicle, it wa ...
Coyote fatally struck by vehicle at Death Valley
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A coyote that habitually approached cars died after being struck by a vehicle on Artists Drive in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 26.

Nevada Department of Transportation A new monument welcoming people to Nevada will be installed ...
New sign will welcome visitors to Nevada
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new sign welcoming people to Nevada is being installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.