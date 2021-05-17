74°F
NDOT creates new regional social media accounts for motorist updates

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 17, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NDOT is asking Nevadans to vote on which safety messages they would like to see displayed on freeway signs throughout the state.

The Nevada Department of Transportation launched a set of regional Twitter accounts for updates on road conditions in the state, adding onto its main account the state transportation agency has held for over a decade.

NDOT launched three separate accounts to keep motorists updated on current road conditions. Information for Nye and Esmeralda counties will now be housed under @NevadadotVegas for regional updates.

According to a release from NDOT, information such as roadway lane closures and wind warnings will be posted on the regional accounts, with the long-standing @NevadaDOT account still housing “transportation updates and insight transportation updates and insight with statewide, programmatic, or unique regional significance.”

NDOT’s statewide account launched in 2009 and has more than 35,000 followers.

In addition to the @NevadadotVegas, NDOT also launched @NevadadotReno, which includes Washoe, Douglas, Churchill, Storey, Lyon, Pershing and Mineral counties, along with northwestern Nevada, from Reno-Tahoe to Lovelock and northern Washoe County to Hawthorne. The agency’s new @NevadadotElko Twitter account will cover Elko, Humboldt, White Pine, Eureka and Lander counties, as well as northeastern Nevada, from Winnemucca to West Wendover and from Jackpot to Ely.

What the three new accounts will house

Automated regional highway alerts that include roadway lane closures and wind warnings will be posted to each respective regional account. The updates will include highway and state road construction updates and closures, wind prohibitions on wind-prone highways for high-profile vehicles, requirements of snow tire and chains and special events such as parades that will temporarily restrict highway travel.

“These automated alerts may also be retweeted or quote-tweeted on the main @NevadaDOT account to provide broader visibility and important context,” NDOT said in a release. “Local department activities, community involvement and news will also be available through the regional accounts.”

NDOT will share, selectively, automated traffic alerts on its main account through mid-June.

Motorists can still get road conditions by dialing 511 24/7 or by logging onto www.nvroads.com

No changes are planned for NDOT’s Facebook or Instagram accounts at this time.

