48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

NDOT is looking for paid summer interns

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2021 - 9:29 pm
 
NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Applications are being accepted for positions in Tonopah, Winnemucca, Ely, Elko, Reno, Las Vegas and Carson City. While the internship focus varies annually, this year’s internships are focused on civil engineering.

Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman, said intern duties will depend upon which division they are assigned.

“It can range from working with construction crews doing surveying and inspections to conducting traffic and pedestrian counts to interpreting plans and specifications as well as performing field reviews of work orders, ordering road signs, and collecting data, among other tasks,” Illia said in an email.

According to the press release, the internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience with on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, as well as traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection.

The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience, the release said.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is organized around three districts that cover a 110,577-square-mile area that makes up Nevada. District 1 serves Southern Nevada, including Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties.

“We’re hoping to recruit 15 or so interns for District 1, which is headquartered in Las Vegas,” Illia said in an email.

Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Capt. David Boruchowitz said upward of 1,000 area resid ...
Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Nye County “Backs the Blue”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of dril ...
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state
Staff Report

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.

Riley Grace
Pahrump man arrested after shooting incident
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Riley Grace was arrested in mid-February following a shooting investigation.