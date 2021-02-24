NDOT is looking for paid summer interns

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience.

Applications are being accepted for positions in Tonopah, Winnemucca, Ely, Elko, Reno, Las Vegas and Carson City. While the internship focus varies annually, this year’s internships are focused on civil engineering.

Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman, said intern duties will depend upon which division they are assigned.

“It can range from working with construction crews doing surveying and inspections to conducting traffic and pedestrian counts to interpreting plans and specifications as well as performing field reviews of work orders, ordering road signs, and collecting data, among other tasks,” Illia said in an email.

According to the press release, the internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience with on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, as well as traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is organized around three districts that cover a 110,577-square-mile area that makes up Nevada. District 1 serves Southern Nevada, including Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties.

“We’re hoping to recruit 15 or so interns for District 1, which is headquartered in Las Vegas,” Illia said in an email.

Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.