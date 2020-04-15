Neither rain, sleet, snow nor virus stops U.S. mail

While delivering mail and packages has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file If a delivery requires a signature, mail carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they will ask for a name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

Bill Hughes/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Mail handler Lovey Truss unloads a truck at the U.S. Postal Service mail processing annex at 3755 E. Post Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

While delivering mail and packages has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they will ask for a name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

Customers should not approach a carrier to take a delivery, instead allowing the carrier to leave the mailbox area before collecting it. Most schools are not in session, and children should also be encouraged not to approach a postal vehicle or carrier.

Post offices are limiting the number of customers to 10 at one time. There might be lines on the floor to help customers in the queue to maintain a safe distance from each other, and there might be a plastic barrier or sheeting at the counter to protect customers and employees. Once items have been placed on the counter, a retail associate will ask the customer to step back while the transactions is processed.

The Postal Service has taken other steps to combat COVID-19, including ensuring millions of masks, gloves and sanitizing products are distributed and available to employees, distributing sanitizing and cleaning products to more than 30,000 locations every day through the supply chain, reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among employees and customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing and risk minimization and cleaning facilities in a manner consistent with CDC guidance relating to this pandemic.

USPS reminded customers that the CDC, World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail and packages.