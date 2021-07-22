97°F
Nevada adds more than 900 new COVID-19 cases for 4th time this week

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 22, 2021 - 2:35 pm
 
People walk along the Strip near The Venetian, most not wearing masks anymore on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending that both those vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Thursday reported 942 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed COVID-19 totals in the state to 348,040 cases and 5,797 fatalities.

New cases remained higher than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which increased from 675 to 692. The number of new cases has been rising steadily since hitting a recent low of 132 average cases per day on June 5, according to state data.

The 14-day average of daily reported deaths remained at four on Thursday, one day after the rate doubled when 28 fatalities were recorded due to delayed reporting.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The rise in new cases has been accompanied by increases in hospitalizations and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate. The death rate had remained relatively flat over the period prior to Wednesday’s report.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, rose by 0.1 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 12.7 percent. It was the 32nd day in a row that the rate has increased, a period that has seen the metric nearly quadruple since hitting its recent low of 3.3 percent on June 10, state data show.

As of Thursday’s report, there were 971 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 23 fewer than the day prior.

Hospitalization totals can fluctuate day to day, but have been trending significantly higher since mid-June.

The rising disease metrics in the state have drawn attention from the Biden administration, which has designated Southern Nevada as a “sustained hotspot” for COVID-19 transmission. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Las Vegas on Thursday to meet with public health officials and discuss the federal support being provided to the state in response to the recent surge.

Clark County on Thursday reported 827 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 272,979 cases and 4,599 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained steady at 14.0 percent, according to state data.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

