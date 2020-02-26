65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada attorney general files lawsuit over ERA

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

After the state of Virginia’s vote to become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a lawsuit in late January to ensure the amendment is added to the U.S. Constitution, which would guarantee equal rights for all women, according to a news release issued from Ford’s office.

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul both joined Ford in filing what’s referred to as a “landmark civil rights lawsuit.”

As stated in their complaint, the attorneys general asked the court to compel the U.S. Archivist to do its statutory duty by recognizing the states’ ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The Equal Rights Amendment states in part, that “equality of all rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

Support on both sides

Originally introduced in 1923, the Equal Rights Amendment was adopted by Congress in 1972 with broad, bipartisan support.

Under the leadership of Senator Patricia Spearman, Nevada ratified the Equal Rights Amendment on March 21, 2017, when Ford was Senate majority leader, the news release stated.

That action was followed up when Illinois ratified the ERA back in 2018.

Under the Equal Rights Amendment, the U.S. Constitution would provide an explicit guarantee of protection against discrimination based on gender.

Once those protections are enshrined in the Constitution, they cannot be changed as easily as other laws.

Additionally, the Equal Rights Amendment would provide clear judicial standards for deciding cases involving gender discrimination, according to Ford.

“Women have always been endowed with equal rights, even though our country has wrongly failed to recognize them,” Ford said. “These rights are entitled to their rightful place in the Constitution, and I am committed to ensuring they are permanently written into our nation’s history and its future. Advancing civil rights is one of my administration’s main areas of focus. The gravity of this movement should not be underplayed. Today we are advocating for women’s rights here in Nevada and all over the country, and we are taking an essential stride towards inclusivity.”

As stated in the complaint, the attorneys general argue that under Article V, a proposed constitutional amendment automatically becomes valid to all intents and purposes, as part of the Constitution, as soon as it is ratified by the Legislature of three fourths of the several states.

The complaint further argues that the U.S. Archivist does not have any discretionary authority over which amendments are added to the Constitution, Ford’s release noted.

The complaint also explains why the Equal Rights Amendment remains valid.

As the complaint states, “Article V does not empower Congress to dictate when a state may consider, much less ratify, a proposed amendment,” and “nothing in Article V suggests, much less clearly requires, that states take action on proposed constitutional amendments within any particular amount of time.”

Additionally, the complaint explains that states have no power to rescind prior to ratification.

Additional support

Senator Spearman, chief sponsor of Nevada’s Equal Rights Amendment resolution, meanwhile, stated that throughout history, those born in privilege have tried to deny equality to those living in the margins and want us to justify our fight for equality.

“It’s taken 100 years, we got tired, but didn’t quit; some maligned our motives, tried to minimize our fight for equality, but we didn’t give up,” she said. “Virginia’s historic vote is another example of equality breaking out around the world. We celebrate because heroes didn’t quit. We are standing on the shoulders of these great people and making a down payment on the debt we owe them. The Equal Rights Amendment is about equality period.”

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, meanwhile added that in 2017, Nevada reached an incredible milestone in advancing women’s rights.

“Now that Virginia has joined Nevada and 36 other states in ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, the amendment must be allowed to take effect,” she said. “It is far past time for the Equal Rights Amendment to become part of the Constitution. I applaud Nevada’s governor and attorney general for joining other states in bringing this fight to the judiciary. While more work lies ahead, we should pause to celebrate how far we have come and that we are one step closer to achieving full gender equality.”

Enshrining equality

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus noted that the Equal Rights Amendment should become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Ratifying the ERA is ultimately about enshrining equality in our founding document and making clear that gender discrimination has no place in this country,” Titus said. “Nevada is helping to lead the fight for women’s empowerment and I’m grateful to Attorney General Ford for standing up for what is right.”

Nevada Representative Susie Lee noted that there is no expiration date on equality.

“Nevada did its part to protect equality regardless of sex, by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment in 2017,” Lee said. “I’m proud of State Senator Pat Spearman and the countless others who fought to make ratification a reality in Nevada, but the fight at the national level is far from over. As Virginia became the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, the time has never been as critical as now to keep the momentum alive. I applaud Attorney General Aaron Ford in joining this lawsuit to ensure the U.S. Archivist ratifies the Equal Rights Amendment. Americans have spoken. Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment now.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Trump’s own criminal justice reform
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump has done what criminal justice reforms have championed for years, but is it more about him than about justice?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council hosted an Art Sale fundraiser on Fe ...
Pahrump Arts Council hosts first ever art sale fundraiser
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Facing an unexpected loss of funding through alleged embezzlement by a former board member, the Pahrump Arts Council has been hard at work striving to recoup some of that money.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Wells Fargo Bank at 520 S. Highway 160 on Oct. 20, 2017. Th ...
Wells Fargo reaches $3 billion settlement over fake-accounts scandal
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Wells Fargo &Co. entered into agreements with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle investigations by both agencies over its fraudulent fake-account scandal.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislat ...
Nevada had $60M in Medicaid overpayments, audit finds
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The overpayments stemmed from undetected or unreported wage increases for recipients that either would have reduced benefit payments or terminated them from the program.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Voters in Nye County precinct 24 are shown at Hafen Elementa ...
Buttigieg takes Nye County with Sanders sweeping Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Democratic Caucus is now at an end and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner in the Silver State, with a commanding lead at 6,788 county delegates, according to the state party’s results website.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thad White, at left, and his wife Michelle are joined by hot ...
Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival comes to a close
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday morning, Feb. 23, Pahrump resident Robert Martinez was relaxing in his residence on the south end of town, when he heard an odd sound above his Comanche Drive home at roughly 8 a.m.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor Rodriguez, community partnership di ...
Open House Leaves Question Open for Beatty Residents
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many more people attended the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study Community Open House in the Beatty Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 18 than showed up last time, but there was disappointment that the community’s one burning question regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range was not addressed.