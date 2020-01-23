Nevada authorities plan Pahrump hiring event

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is planning a hiring event in Pahrump, an effort scheduled for Jan. 25.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Nevada Department of Public Safety logo. Hiring event details were announced via Twitter by the Nevada Highway Patrol's Southern Command.

The site is Pahrump Valley High School, 500 E. Calvada Blvd. with check-in at 7 a.m.

The hiring event includes a physical fitness test, written test and interviews. For questions and to reserve a spot, email careers@dps.state.nv.us

Another event is planned at 7 a.m. April 25 at Tonopah High School.

Other hiring events are planned for 7 a.m. Feb. 29 at Laughlin High School and 7 a.m. March 28 at the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Training Facility.

The department of public safety includes the Highway Patrol, Parole and Probation, Capitol Police, Investigations and the state Fire Marshal.

More information is available at NevadaDPScareers.com

