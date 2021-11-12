54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada businesses won’t see hike in unemployment tax next year

By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2021 - 2:16 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontaineble ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontainebleau on the north Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced some relief to businesses Wednesday: The unemployment insurance tax — charged to Nevada’s employers — will not increase next year, despite a recommendation by Nevada’s Employment Security Council to raise the tax.

“Since 2019, the average tax rate has declined to its lowest level in more than a decade, and we intend to keep it low,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I appreciate the hard work of the Employment Security Council and the Employment Security Division administrator to hear from all the stakeholders and come to a conclusion that protects Nevada’s businesses in this critical moment.”

The Employment Security Council voted last month to recommend raising the average UI tax rate by one-third of a percent from its current 1.65 percent to 2 percent — a move that quickly drew criticism from businesses as it meant a potential tax increase of $130 more per employee.

The recommendation was passed along to ESD Administrator Lynda Parven, who has the authority to accept the council’s proposed increase or choose a different rate.

She’s now expected to make the regulation to keep the 1.65 percent tax rate another year. It will then go before the ESC on Dec. 18, 2022 and when formally approved the tax rate will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Henderson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Muelrath welcomed Sisolak’s announcement.

“Now is not the time to make Nevada a more expensive place for job creators to do business,” said Muelrath. “We’re proud that our advocacy work on this issue resulted in real solutions for all of our member businesses, many of whom continue to struggle during this time.”

Keeping the current average UI tax rate at 1.65 percent for another year means employers will continue to pay about $622 per employee in 2022, compared with $750 per employee at the proposed 2 percent rate, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

It also means the state’s trust fund will grow at a slower pace to $561 million next year as opposed to an estimated $675 million if employers were paying an average UI tax rate of 2 percent.

But with businesses facing a series of headwinds from increased costs of supplies, higher shipping costs and difficulty finding workers, nearly all business owners who spoke during a virtual hearing last month argued for keeping the rate at 1.65 percent for another year.

Parven said in a news release Wednesday that the “public comment process worked.”

“We are open to hearing from our constituents and adjusting as needed to ensure the success of all Nevadans,” she said.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Department of Transportation NDOT officials urge motorists to drive attentively, slow do ...
NDOT touts ‘Crash Responder Safety Week’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With approximately 50,000 motor vehicle crashes in the Silver State each year, the Nevada Department of Transportation, (NDOT) and the Nevada Highway Patrol, are reminding motorists to observe National Crash Responder Safety Week, which began on Monday Nov. 8, and runs through Nov. 14.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m ...
Veterans Day celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday, Nov. 11 marked Veterans Day in America and right here in the Pahrump Valley, residents from all around the town were able to take part in the occasion at two ceremonies held in honor of the federal holiday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers
By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.

Getty Ima
Canadian company developing lithium project in Esmeralda County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Victory Resources Corporation has filed its drill permit application for its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, according to the press release.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.