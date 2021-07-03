99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada COVID test positivity rate tops 6% for 1st time since March 7

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2021 - 5:10 pm
 
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondr ...
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for kids who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Friday reported 508 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, as the state’s test-positivity rate reached its highest point in nearly four months, state data shows.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, showed that Nevada’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 people remained highest in the nation on Friday for the third day in a row. The metric rose from 108.8 to 118.8, the agency reported.

Updated figures posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus dashboard brought totals in the state to 334,763 cases and 5,697 deaths since the pandemic began.

New COVID-19 cases remained higher than the two-week moving average of daily cases, which declined slightly to 303. Deaths were also higher than the average of three fatalities reported daily over the same time period.

The two-week moving average of new cases increased nearly every day for the past three weeks before registering back-to-back declines on Thursday and Friday, state data shows. Public health officials say that the so-called delta coronavirus variant first detected in India appears to be driving much of the recent increase in cases.

The state’s two-week moving average of fatalities, meanwhile, has held steady at three per day for the past six weeks.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent surge on Friday.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The rate increased by 0.4 percentage points to reach 6.2 percent — the first time the metric has surpassed 6 percent since March 7, when it stood at 6.3 percent, according to state data. The rate is well above the 5.0 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization to prevent the disease from spreading.

After steadily decreasing from mid-April through early June, the test positivity rate has either remained the same or increased every day for the past three weeks, the data shows.

The 14-day average of daily tests per 100,000 people, meanwhile, has remained relatively flat for about two weeks in the 4,000-plus a day range, state data shows.

There were 440 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s report, 16 more than the previous day. Hospitalization figures also have been climbing steadily since reaching a recent low point of 212 on May 31, though they remain far below the levels seen during the peak of the last wave of cases in December and January.

The state will next update its coronavirus website on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 449 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in Clark County, according to data posted to coronavirus website.

Data posted Friday to the district’s coronavirus webpage pushed cumulative totals for the county to 260,838 cases and 4,508 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate increased by 0.5 percentage points, reaching 6.7 percent, according to state data.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office
NCSO: Man shot on Pahrump’s south side
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a shooting on Pahrump south side.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks s ...
July 4 activities abound in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Heal ...
Clark County health officials make a stop Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The issue of public health was front and center when officials from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows ladies from the Ms. Senior Golde ...
Independence Day parade, festival set Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The past couple of months have been exceptionally busy ones for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the group worked to put together its very first Fourth of July celebration and with the event now just one day away, task force members are bubbling with excitement in anticipation of what they are hoping will be a highly successful community gathering.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Donning a detention center jumpsuit, local resident Marco To ...
Man gets life in roommate murder case in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Marco Torres, 58, to life in prison for the murder of his cancer-stricken roommate, Jonathan Piper, last April.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the scene at Pe ...
Pahrump Fireworks Show to dazzle Nye’s night skies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our freedom, which is fought for every day. It is why we are able to come together to enjoy as family and friends, unified with every explosion in the sky as a symbol of that freedom. Come join us, you won’t want to miss it!”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Each year during the July Fourth holiday, dogs who escape th ...
Animal shelter expecting additional holiday guests
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society issued an important warning this week regarding Independence Day celebrations.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The last time the valley hosted the Pahrump Fall Fest ...
Town of Pahrump striving to host best Fall Festival ever
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic holding the entire country in its grip, for the first time in decades the town of Pahrump missed out on what has become the largest and best known event of the yearly community calendar, the Fall Festival.