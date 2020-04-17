74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada delegation seeking help for gaming businesses

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 9:20 am
 

Nevada’s congressional delegation is united in being disappointed with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s updated Paycheck Protection Program guidelines as they pertain to gaming operations.

The Trump administration’s initial PPP guidelines excluded small businesses that generate more than a third of their revenue from gaming. The updated guidelines exclude small businesses that generate more than 50 percent of their revenue from gaming, which still affects countless small businesses throughout Nevada.

Democrat Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei released the following statement on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s newly updated guidelines:

“Gaming is a vital part of Nevada’s economy, not just for big hotels and casinos but also for local restaurants, bars, convenience stores and other small businesses. The administration continues to refuse to treat these small businesses fairly, putting them and their employees in grave danger of economic ruin. As the Nevada House delegation, we will work together to deliver help to gaming small businesses and their employees in upcoming coronavirus response packages.”

The PPP was enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide small businesses with financial assistance to help them keep employees on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Nevada congressional delegation sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging them to include gaming small businesses in PPP.

Lee also sent a letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding the exclusion of small businesses that derive more than a third of their revenue from gaming from eligibility in PPP.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senior menus
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the remain of a fire conducted in a burn ba ...
COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.