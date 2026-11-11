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Nevada developing statewide trails plan, seeks public input

The Nevada Division of State Parks and the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation are working wi ...
The Nevada Division of State Parks and the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation are working with each other to create the first-ever statewide trails plan. The public is invited to provide feedback for the plan. (Nevada Division of State Parks)
“Trails connect communities, create opportunities for people to explore Nevada’s public lan ...
“Trails connect communities, create opportunities for people to explore Nevada’s public lands, and provide access to the outdoors for people of all abilities and interests,” Nevada State Parks Deputy Administrator Janice Keillor said in a statement. (Nevada Division of State Parks)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 11, 2026 - 4:41 am
 
Updated November 11, 2026 - 5:48 am

The Nevada Division of State Parks, alongside the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, is welcoming public input for its first-ever statewide trails plan that is being developed.

“Trails connect communities, create opportunities for people to explore Nevada’s public lands, and provide access to the outdoors for people of all abilities and interests,” Nevada State Parks Deputy Administrator Janice Keillor said in a statement. “This plan is an opportunity to look at how we can build a more connected trail system that serves Nevadans and visitors for generations to come.”

The two state agencies indicated the plan will aid in guiding the future of trail management, development and access across Nevada. Various recreational activities will also be supported by the plan, including hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking and off-highway vehicle use.

“Trails are a cornerstone of Nevada’s outdoor recreation experience, supporting local economies and allowing visitors to experience the incredible diversity of our state’s landscapes,” Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation Administrator Denise Beronio explained in a statement. “A statewide plan will help us better understand the needs of trail users, identify future opportunities, and ensure Nevada continues to offer world class outdoor recreation experiences.”

This public feedback will help pinpoint opportunities to increase recreational access, better existing trails, connect communities and safeguard the Silver State’s natural resources.

Desired improvements, trail use and where further connections and recreational opportunities might be needed can all be shared by participants in the survey. The survey is currently open through Nov. 30 of this year.

The survey can be accessed by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/nvtrailsplan.

The survey is also available in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/nvtrailsplanespanol.

For more information about the Nevada Division of State Parks, visit parks.nv.gov.

Further details about the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation are available at ndor.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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