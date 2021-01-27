47°F
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020

Staff Report
January 26, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, compared to the United States average of approximately 40.

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, compared to the United States average of approximately 40, and NDN achieved a record 210 organs transplanted per million of population served, higher than the national average of 115.

“Throughout the course of this past year, we have witnessed our community come together to take care of one another like we always do,” NDN President and CEO Joe Ferreira said. “As we continue to navigate these times on behalf of humanity, I want to sincerely thank our team as well as our health care and community partners for remaining laser focused in the face of great adversity to continue serving the lifesaving and healing mission of donation.

“While much of the world as we know it has changed, the overwhelming generosity of those we humbly serve never wavered. Our heroic donors and courageous families teach us a lesson in the power of humanity every day by looking beyond their own grief to make hope possible for another family in desperate need.

“Today nearly 110,000 people in this country are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and thousands more need of healing tissue transplants. As the need continues to rise, so will we to meet the challenge.

“In 2021, we will continue our important work to maximize donation and elevate health care in the beautiful state of Nevada. We will ensure every Nevadan in need receives the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation. Together we will end the wait and fulfill the need.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescri ...
Weather offers good time to conduct fire operations
Staff Report

Taking advantage of statewide moisture in the forecast, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescribed fire operations across several portions of the forest this week as part of the forest’s hazardous fuels reduction effort and active forest management program.