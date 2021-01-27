Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, compared to the United States average of approximately 40.

NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, compared to the United States average of approximately 40, and NDN achieved a record 210 organs transplanted per million of population served, higher than the national average of 115.

“Throughout the course of this past year, we have witnessed our community come together to take care of one another like we always do,” NDN President and CEO Joe Ferreira said. “As we continue to navigate these times on behalf of humanity, I want to sincerely thank our team as well as our health care and community partners for remaining laser focused in the face of great adversity to continue serving the lifesaving and healing mission of donation.

“While much of the world as we know it has changed, the overwhelming generosity of those we humbly serve never wavered. Our heroic donors and courageous families teach us a lesson in the power of humanity every day by looking beyond their own grief to make hope possible for another family in desperate need.

“Today nearly 110,000 people in this country are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and thousands more need of healing tissue transplants. As the need continues to rise, so will we to meet the challenge.

“In 2021, we will continue our important work to maximize donation and elevate health care in the beautiful state of Nevada. We will ensure every Nevadan in need receives the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation. Together we will end the wait and fulfill the need.”