66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada gas prices third highest in USA

Staff Report
October 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Despite an unseasonal spike in demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest data sets, gas prices are decreasing for the majority of motorists across the country, AAA reported this week.

But Nevada’s gasoline prices are the third highest in the nation.

As of Monday, the national average gas price is $2.63, which is two cents less than last week and 26 cents cheaper than last year, but six-cents more expensive than last month.

“The national gas price average has been gradually decreasing the past three weeks and we expect this trend to continue, barring any major industry or geopolitical events,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokeswoman said via news release. “But the real savings we’re seeing is when prices are compared to this same time last year. Drivers in some states are paying 40 cents less per gallon than they were last October.”

The largest weekly volatility with gas prices continues to happen in West Coast states, but that could be tapering off, AAA said.

Most pump prices in the West Coast region have increased on the week. However, prices in the region appear to be stabilizing after a number of regional refineries experienced unplanned outages that reduced supply over the last few weeks.

California ($4.17) and Hawaii ($3.65) are the most expensive markets in the country. Nevada ($3.44), Washington ($3.35), Oregon ($3.26), Alaska ($3.01) and Arizona ($2.91) follow. Oregon (+10 cents) and Washington (+7 cents) saw the largest increases, while Hawaii (-2 cents) and California (-1 cent) saw the largest decreases.

In Pahrump, prices on Monday ranged from $2.99 to $3.15, a survey by gasbuddy.com showed. In Beatty, prices ranged from $3.28 to $3.44, and in Tonopah, the prices spanned from $3.48 to $3.53, the survey showed.

The administration’s report for the week ending Oct. 4, showed that total West Coast gasoline stocks decreased from 27 million barrels to 26.25 million barrels. This level is approximately 2 million barrels lower than this same time last year. Tighter supplies will continue to keep prices high this week, but as refineries resume normal gasoline production levels, pump prices are expected to stabilize, AAA said.

Crude prices increased last week after Iran announced that one of its oil tankers was struck, potentially by missiles, in the Red Sea on Friday. The incident adds to concerns that increased tension in the Middle East could lead to a disruption in global crude supply.

Crude prices also increased based on reports that OPEC and its partners could deepen production cuts next year in an effort to reduce supply, which would lead to higher prices. The current production reduction agreement is in effect until March 2020, but when OPEC and its partners meet on Dec. 5 and 6 in Vienna, the group could decide to deepen the cuts, AAA said.

Additionally, crude prices rose after the U.S. and China announced a partial trade agreement at the end of last week. However, if trade tensions return, alongside increased tension in the Middle East, crude prices could slip this week, AAA added.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commission Chairman and Regional Transport ...
Pothole help arrives in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is no secret that road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a continual concern for residents and source of frequent complaints, with Nye County Public Works road department crews waging battle after battle against one of the most prevalent problems, potholes.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jerry Ragg, owner and artist at Mural Decor, paints the Nor ...
Seaside look setting sail for Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Owners of a fish and chip restaurant in Washington are bringing the tastes of the Northwest’s waterfront to Pahrump, along with a collection of actor John Wayne memorabilia.

‘Outraged’ Gov. Sisolak puts task force on Nevada marijuana enforcement
‘Outraged’ Gov. Sisolak puts task force on Nevada marijuana enforcement
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced immediate action to tighten regulation of Nevada’s marijuana industry in response to federal charges that foreign nationals sought to enter the industry by buying political influence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, pictured here with his s ...
Pahrump’s Hafen II named to key position in Trump’s Nevada campaign
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With just more than a year until the 2020 presidential election, the campaigns for the contenders are quickly establishing roots all over the country and it is no different for President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on another four years as America’s commander-in-chief.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The south portal to a five-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 9 ...
Yucca Mountain foe Nita Lowey retiring from Congress
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who was instrumental in blocking funding to revive the stalled Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, announced she will retire from Congress.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center on Buol Road may rel ...
Salvation Army Service Center may relocate in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just days after area residents learned that Pahrump’s Salvation Army Thrift Store at 240 Dahlia St., will cease operations at the end of this month, additional information has emerged regarding its possible future.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 12 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $19 million.