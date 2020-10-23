60°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada gets high marks for computer education

Staff Report
October 22, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

“State of Computer Science Education: Illuminating Disparities” highlights Nevada as one of only four states in the nation with more than 75% of public high schools teaching computer science and as one of only five states to adopt all nine policies recommended by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition to support computer science education.

Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requirement, and 77% of public high schools in the state taught a foundational computer science course in 2019-20, compared to 57% percent the previous year. And females among test-takers of the Advanced Placement computer science exam increased from 33% to 37%, and research has shown that students who take an AP computer science exam are more likely to take computer science courses in college.

“I want to thank the educators, students, parents, partners and leaders including Governor Steve Sisolak, Senator Joyce Woodhouse and State Board of Education Vice President Mark Newburn who have made this progress possible,” Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said. “At a time when the integration of technology into learning is more important than ever, Nevada is proud to be a national leader in computer science education. We are expanding access and opportunity to all students, and especially those who have been traditionally under-represented in computer science and STEM pathways.”

In 2019, Nevada adopted K-12 Computer Science and Integrated Technology standards on the five core areas and seven guiding principles that drive computer science education as modeled by the national CSTA standards. These standards are designed to support even our youngest students on learning to navigate a computer and understanding how it works; how computer programs are coded and utilized; the impact of computers and the internet on society; the importance of good digital citizenship; how to send an email and the networking process behind it; developing digital artifacts; and using devices for communication.

The Nevada Department of Education’s 2020 Statewide Plan for the Improvement of Pupils includes a commitment to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math learning. Success in achieving this goal will be measured by an increase in female students and students from under-represented groups earning STEM and STEAM (STEM + Arts) seals on their diplomas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments earlier this week after ...
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance
Staff Report

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

Hope Means Nevada Pictured is teen committee members participating in their monthly awareness e ...
Virtual festival takes aim at mental wellness, teen suicide
Staff Report

Hope Means Nevada, a community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces Rising Hope, a free statewide virtual festival to raise awareness of how mental wellness saves lives and helps those struggling with mental illness find resources and community.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment rate continues slow, steady decline in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s September 2020 economic report, Nevada added another 3,400 jobs since August. The state’s job rate has rebounded for the fifth month in a row.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dean and Kathy West waited for roughly an hour and and a hal ...
Early voting underway in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The long line of individuals circling around the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday, Oct. 19th could only mean one thing this year. Early voting is now underway in Nye County.