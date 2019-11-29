Nevada gets new parole and probation leader

The Nevada Department of Public Safety recently appointed Anne Carpenter as chief of the Parole and Probation Division.

Carpenter officially took command in June 2019.

The previous chief, Natalie Wood, retired in May of 2019.

Prior to being appointed as chief, Carpenter served as a major for the Nevada DPS, Parole and Probation Division Southern Command for the past three years. She joined the department in 1995 as a DPS officer and has risen through the ranks, serving with both the Parole and Probation Division as an officer and sergeant, and with the Highway Patrol Division as a lieutenant and captain.

“Chief Carpenter brings vast experience and knowledge to the position and is a great asset to the department, having worked in multiple divisions and capacities,” Director George Togliatti said in a statement.

As chief of the Parole and Probation Division, Carpenter is responsible for 330 sworn officer positions and 264 non-sworn positions.

“It is an honor to serve as chief of the Nevada DPS, Parole and Probation Division,” said Chief Anne Carpenter. “I look forward to working together with the officers and civilian staff to continually inspire our employees, empower the individuals under our supervision and to protect our communities.”

Carpenter is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a master’s degree in public administration.

She is also a graduate of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Leadership Series and a graduate of the 244th class of the Northwestern School of Police staff and command.

Carpenter has been awarded the Executive and Management certifications from the Nevada State Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Commission (POST), which is the highest certifications awarded to sworn personnel.

In 2015, Carpenter received the NHTSA public service award for her leadership in the development of a distracted driving program entitled, “IT CAN WAIT FOR 28 Challenge” at the 33rd annual Lifesavers Conference and the Office of Traffic Safety’s Safety Communications Award.

She is a member of the National Charity League – mothers and daughters serving communities together, and a member of Nevada’s Sentencing Commission.