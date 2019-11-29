41°F
Nevada gets new parole and probation leader

Staff Report
November 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Public Safety recently appointed Anne Carpenter as chief of the Parole and Probation Division.

Carpenter officially took command in June 2019.

The previous chief, Natalie Wood, retired in May of 2019.

Prior to being appointed as chief, Carpenter served as a major for the Nevada DPS, Parole and Probation Division Southern Command for the past three years. She joined the department in 1995 as a DPS officer and has risen through the ranks, serving with both the Parole and Probation Division as an officer and sergeant, and with the Highway Patrol Division as a lieutenant and captain.

“Chief Carpenter brings vast experience and knowledge to the position and is a great asset to the department, having worked in multiple divisions and capacities,” Director George Togliatti said in a statement.

As chief of the Parole and Probation Division, Carpenter is responsible for 330 sworn officer positions and 264 non-sworn positions.

“It is an honor to serve as chief of the Nevada DPS, Parole and Probation Division,” said Chief Anne Carpenter. “I look forward to working together with the officers and civilian staff to continually inspire our employees, empower the individuals under our supervision and to protect our communities.”

Carpenter is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a master’s degree in public administration.

She is also a graduate of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Leadership Series and a graduate of the 244th class of the Northwestern School of Police staff and command.

Carpenter has been awarded the Executive and Management certifications from the Nevada State Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Commission (POST), which is the highest certifications awarded to sworn personnel.

In 2015, Carpenter received the NHTSA public service award for her leadership in the development of a distracted driving program entitled, “IT CAN WAIT FOR 28 Challenge” at the 33rd annual Lifesavers Conference and the Office of Traffic Safety’s Safety Communications Award.

She is a member of the National Charity League – mothers and daughters serving communities together, and a member of Nevada’s Sentencing Commission.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec dancer is shown performing at the Pahrump In ...
Photos: Pahrump Powwow showcases culture, history, more
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Now in its 21st year, the Pahrump Inter-tribal Social Powwow attracted hundreds of individuals and families to Petrack Park over the past weekend.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi recently launched a lawn care ...
High-tech lawn care business arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Described as the most cutting-edge startup in the lawn care industry, the owner of Lawn Love, has recently launched a lawn care service in the Pahrump Valley.

Getty Images Hemp farming has become quite popular in the Pahrump Valley but complaints about ...
Farming in residential areas: Commerical crops bill to go before Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commercial use of crops grown on certain residentially zoned properties in the Pahrump Valley could be curbed in the near future, with the Nye County Commission set to address a code change that would place restrictions on this activity during a public hearing to be held next month.

GridLiance/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on Dallas-based GridLiance's new Sloa ...
Project could increase renewable energy efforts in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The completion of an interconnection between an electric transmission system in Southern Nevada and a major power grid in California could be a boon for renewable energy developers in the state.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Crews remove snow in Tonopah on Nov. 21 as a storm moved ...
Winter storms bring snow to region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A winter storm warning is in place until 5 a.m. Saturday as “an unusually cold and potent storm for late November will likely bring significant snow accumulations” to regions near Pahrump, the National Weather Service said.

Chuck N. Baker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At a recent ceremony in the Grant Sawyer Sta ...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak honors veteran service officers
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sometimes just being a proud, helpful veteran does not go far enough for some individuals to feel they have contributed all they are capable of. So without hesitation or seeking payment of any kind, some veterans go the extra mile or two when it comes to helping others.

From left, Nevada Assemblywomen Maggie Carlton, Danielle Monroe-Moreno, Teresa Benitez-Thompson ...
Nevada license plate commemorates women’s suffrage
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The plate was authorized this year by the passing of Assembly Bill 499 by the first majority female state Legislature and can be reserved ahead of its Jan. 2 debut.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Two dead in U.S. Highway 95 crash in Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two people were killed in a head-on crash reported along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, a wreck that left two others in critical condition, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.