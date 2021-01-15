Nevada Guard will join law enforcement at inauguration

More than 200 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen are set to assist federal law enforcement in the days prior to and during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry and 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company and airmen in the Nevada Air Guard’s 152nd Communications Flight are set to leave in the upcoming week to support the inauguration. Those units were set to support the event before the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nevada will join more than 30 other states set to send guardsmen to the nation’s capital during the inauguration. National Guard support will include military personnel and equipment for the ceremony to inaugurate Biden. The Department of Defense has authorized up to 20,000 troops for the inauguration, said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Parks and Recreation police made the request for additional support, Hokanson said. Guardsmen are set to provide law enforcement with security, logistics and communications support, he said.

The exact dates of the mission are not set to be released due to operational security.