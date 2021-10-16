54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2021 - 12:29 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

As noted in a news release, the grant is part of a focused effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.

The goal, according to the release, is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired and distracted drivers.

“Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives,” the release noted.

“Thanks to this grant award, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.”

The release went on to state that whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division is reminding everyone to make safety a top priority, as lives are on the line.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no l ...
Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Getty Images According to the guidance, the average sodium intake in the U.S. is approximately ...
FDA pushes for reduction in salt in packaged foods, restaurants
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the amount of salt in food products at restaurants, school cafeterias and packaged and prepared foods. Food makers, however, are not obligated to take action in the voluntary guidance.

Getty Images The average benefit is set to climb to $1,657 a month, which is up $92 from 2021. ...
Social Security benefits to rise 5.9% in 2022
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Social Security Administration announced a cost-of-living raise of 5.9% starting in 2022, the largest annual increase in 40 years. The rise, however, comes in the face of other increases in food, shelter and other goods.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meetings do not ...
Solar project discussion riles Pahrump citizens
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee had what may very well have been the biggest turnout the advisory body has ever seen before during its Tuesday, Oct. 12 meeting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs announcing the upcoming 12th Annual PDOP Pumpkin Days ...
Pumpkin Days returns to Pahrump next weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fall is in the air and for the town of Pahrump, that means it’s almost time for Pumpkin Days.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Republican contender for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, A ...
Adam Laxalt stumps in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt made a stop in the valley last week, spending some time at local eatery Mom’s Diner to speak with area residents as he ramps up his campaign for the 2022 election.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers at the Halloween Costumes for Kids Car Wash Donat ...
Pahrump local’s Kids Costume Car Wash a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Shauna “Shay” Dragna and her three youngsters, Cayleigh, Caden and Conner, have spent the last month focusing on their very first public philanthropy project and though they entered into the endeavor without any previous experience and absolutely no idea how it might turn out, the results of their efforts are bearing some very positive fruit.

 
Cegavske won’t allow tax petitions off 2022 ballot
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has told Attorney General Aaron Ford in a letter the state constitution doesn’t allow for petitions to be withdrawn.