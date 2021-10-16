Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As noted in a news release, the grant is part of a focused effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.

The goal, according to the release, is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired and distracted drivers.

“Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives,” the release noted.

“Thanks to this grant award, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.”

The release went on to state that whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division is reminding everyone to make safety a top priority, as lives are on the line.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes