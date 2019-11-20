47°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada hits point of ‘critical mass’ on issue of water scarcity

By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada’s director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Nevada has already reached the point of “critical mass” or the breaking point when it comes to the problem of water scarcity.

When asked on Nevada Newsmakers if the development of a proposed relief airport in Ivanpah Valley would push Southern Nevada to the point of critical mass of its water supply, Director Brad Crowell said: “To be blunt, I think we are already at that point, quite honestly.”

“We are up against that much strain in our water resources across the state,” Crowell told host Sam Shad in a recent interview. “Between historical over-appropriation or over-pumping in our water basin and people moving to Nevada — regardless of the number of tourists we have coming in — we have had an influx of population in the north and in the south. So I think we are already there.”

Crowell questioned if the proposed pipeline to bring water from rural Eastern Nevada to the Las Vegas Valley is the best solution for Southern Nevada’s water scarcity.

Crowell, son of Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell, said other solutions should be considered, especially with the expense of building a 300-mile pipeline from White Pine County to Las Vegas.

“Putting the pipeline project aside and just looking at the cost of the pipeline, which is in the billions of dollars, my personal opinion is that if we can think about a pipeline that costs billions of dollars, we could probably consider all sorts of other innovative technologies or solutions,” Crowell said late last week.

“Billions of dollars doesn’t leave too many ideas off the table,” he said. “And I think it is probably prudent to explore those as well, not knowing what the outcome of the pipeline litigation is going to be.”

Nevada’s top water regulator, then-State Engineer Jason King, in August 2018 stopped the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s application to pump groundwater from White Pine County to Las Vegas. That decision did not settle the issue. Multiple court challenges have yet to be determined, Crowell said.

Las Vegas water officials have considered plans to pipe groundwater into Las Vegas since 1989, according to reports. The current plan, however, has drawn opposition from Utah and Nevada counties, ranchers, Native-American tribes, recreation enthusiasts and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The legal fight will probably continue for 12 to 24 months and will have a strong impact on Nevada water law, Crowell said.

“I think it is less about where that water is going to come from and (more about) who has the priority for that water, that we need to watch going forward,” he said. “And I say that specifically with regard to a whole variety of court cases that are going on now at the District and Supreme Court levels. They are really going to be precedent-setting in how the state engineer is required to allocate water and look at who has the priority to use that water.

“Despite what the fundamentals of our water laws may be here in Nevada of first in time and first in right, beneficial use, etc., the courts in Nevada are changing that dynamic with some precedent-setting decisions,” Crowell said.

Crowell noted the Las Vegas Valley gets 90 percent of its water from the Colorado River with the rest coming from existing ground-water. That plan, however, may not be sustainable, Crowell said.

“As that growth extends into Las Vegas, looking out in the future — particularity with some of the climate models — that strain of providing water to that growing population is going to be more difficult,” he said.

Nevada’s 4th U.S. House District Rep. Steven Horsford, has proposed an idea where Nevada’s share of Colorado River water could be increased if planned sea-water desalination plants become operational in Southern California.

Last year, Southern Nevada Water Authority general manager John Entsminger predicted that in the next 30 years, Southern Nevada probably would have an equity interest in a desalination facility on the coast of California or on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Crowell warned any desalination help for the Las Vegas Valley would take decades to develop and require a strong funding source.

“The concept or theory of working out an interstate agreement with California or possibly an international agreement with Mexico where desalination has also been looked at, in exchange for a Colorado River allocation will take time and lots of money,” he said. “That’s not to say it isn’t a direction we want to explore.”

Gaining more Colorado River water as part of a desalination pact with California may not solve Las Vegas’ water crisis, Crowell said.

“My concern with that concept is that … we are financing a desalination plant in one state to give that state certainty on their water resource and then taking their share of the Colorado River, whose supply is less certain. Given upstream users and climate change, that is a dangerous proposition,” Crowell said.

Ray Hagar is a journalist for “Nevada Newsmakers.” More information on the public affairs broadcast program, podcast and website are available nevadanewsmakers.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Photos: Showcasing the history of American flight
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The showcase of military firepower is expected to draw more than 200,000 over two days, so attendees are advised to arrive early at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for bus service.

National Weather Service A look at the storm as it was developing earlier this week as shown in ...
Winter storm moving through region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The first major snowstorm of the season was heading toward the mountainous regions near Pahrump, prompting a winter storm warning starting today for an area that includes the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and areas of neighboring Inyo County.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks gives remarks ahead of two DC fast electric vehicle chargers going liv ...
Electric vehicle charging station goes live in Southern Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two DC fast chargers were added at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, as part of the Nevada Electric Highway initiative.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natur ...
Conservation work continues at Scotty’s Castle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scotty’s Castle, located in the northern region of Death Valley National Park, has been closed since Oct. 18, 2015 when almost three inches of rain fell on the Scotty’s Castle area in Grapevine Canyon.

Nevada Highway Patrol Claranisha Alexis Johnson of Glendale, Arizona, was killed in the Nov. 4 ...
Details emerge on fatal wreck north of Beatty
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who died when her car collided with the tractor-trailer rig in rural Nye County earlier this month was identified Monday as a 21-year-old Arizona woman.