Nevada jobs are up, unemployment rate down

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s November 2019 economic report, employment in Nevada is up 5,800 jobs over the month and up 36,900 over the year.

The state’s unemployment rate is 4 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from October and down 0.4 percentage point when compared to November 2018.

“I am pleased to see this month’s positive economic report. Employment trends in the state continue to grow and remain optimistic. Nevada has had one of the fastest-growing private sectors in the nation for the past six years. I am also pleased to see that the average wages are up. As our state continues to take steps forward in providing quality job opportunities, we will continue to work to see the benefits of this economy reach every Nevadan,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said Dec. 18 in a statement.

DETR’s report also notes that Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance claims are up 742 over the month but down 1,463 claims over the year. This decline brought the 12-month average level of initial claims below 10,000 for the first time since March 1999.