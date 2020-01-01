50°F
News

Nevada jobs are up, unemployment rate down

Staff Report
January 1, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s November 2019 economic report, employment in Nevada is up 5,800 jobs over the month and up 36,900 over the year.

The state’s unemployment rate is 4 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from October and down 0.4 percentage point when compared to November 2018.

“I am pleased to see this month’s positive economic report. Employment trends in the state continue to grow and remain optimistic. Nevada has had one of the fastest-growing private sectors in the nation for the past six years. I am also pleased to see that the average wages are up. As our state continues to take steps forward in providing quality job opportunities, we will continue to work to see the benefits of this economy reach every Nevadan,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said Dec. 18 in a statement.

DETR’s report also notes that Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance claims are up 742 over the month but down 1,463 claims over the year. This decline brought the 12-month average level of initial claims below 10,000 for the first time since March 1999.

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A shop that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antique ...
Trio opens farm decor shop in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump welcomed a business that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture and offering services for customers to make their own creations.

Thinkstock More information about the Income Tax Withholding Assistant for Employers, the redes ...
New downloadable assistant helps small businesses
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new online assistant designed to help employers, especially small businesses, easily determine the right amount of federal income tax to withhold from their workers’ pay.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Marty Greenfield, at left, is joined by partner Elizabeth S ...
Hanukkah celebrated at Pahrump home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Like years past, Pahrump resident and businessman Marty Greenfield hosted an annual Hanukkah celebration once again at his home this year.

Getty Images Nye County gaming establishments experienced their biggest gain from slot players ...
Nye gaming establishments on winning trend
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gaming establishments in Nye County were on a roll in November compared to Clark County and the state overall.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Nevada Department of Transportation The colorful design also consists of a recessed state silho ...
Photo: ‘Welcome to Nevada’ monument sign is in place
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has installed a new $396,090 “Welcome to Nevada” monument sign along northbound Interstate 11 (U.S. Highway 93), just past the Hoover Dam Bridge, near the Arizona line.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As state engineer, Tim Wilson will lead the Department’s ...
Tim Wilson appointed as Nevada state engineer
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Wilson to serve as Nevada state engineer and administrator of the department’s Division of Water Resources.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Concerns regarding hemp grows on smaller residential lots p ...
Commercial crops bill passes with protection for small scale growers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Farmers market growers can exhale a sigh of relief, the production of crops on Pahrump area residential lots for commercial purposes has been granted a certain level of protection following the Nye County Commission’s approval of some changes to Nye County Code Title 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file Wild horses from the Reveille Herd Management Area arr ...
BLM seeks public comment on wild horse issue
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Tonopah Field Office announced the availability of a draft environmental assessment to address potential environmental consequences associated with excess wild horses within and outside of the Reveille Herd Management Area near Tonopah.