56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada joins 38 other states in Juul investigation

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced on Feb. 25 that his office and other state attorneys general are looking into marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul.

The 39-state coalition, which is being led by attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Oregon and Texas, is investigating Juul’s practices of “targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.”

“Preying on children and those looking for help to quit smoking is one of the most despicable examples of risking people’s lives for corporate profit,” Ford said in a statement. “I’m proud my office is taking a leadership role in this multistate investigation to get to the bottom of Juul’s marketing and sales practices. Anyone found risking the health and safety of Nevadans, especially our children, will answer for their deception.”

Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” the statement said.

As of early February, more than 2,700 people had been hospitalized with e-cigarette and vaping related lung injuries in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, including seven cases in Nevada. There have been 64 confirmed deaths in the U.S. associated with the vaping illness.

Studies released last fall estimated that 28 percent of high school students and 11 percent of middle school students had used e-cigarettes within the last month. Those estimates amounted to roughly 5.3 million young users, which was a significant jump over the 3.6 million estimated users from the year before.

Those studies showed that teens preferred the vaping products made by Juul, and especially the company’s mint flavor.

The Food and Drug Administration in January announced a ban on mint- and fruit-flavored vaping products used in e-cigarettes.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey alleged that Juul bought advertising space on youth-focused websites like Nickelodeon, Seventeen magazine and Cartoon Network during the company’s early days from June 2015 through early 2016.

On top of the investigation by the state attorneys general, the FDA and a congressional panel are also looking into whether the company’s early marketing efforts, which included the use of online influences and product giveaways, intentionally targeted minors.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Michael Wilson, represented by defense attorney Ca ...
Man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially entering a not guilty plea more than a year ago, the individual arrested and charged with killing his adoptive mother has entered into a guilty plea agreement with Nye County prosecutors.

BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are considered majestic, alluring, and a true symbol of the Wild West, but their numbers are a concern to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a page of the backup information provided o ...
New signage to grace Pahrump entry points
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cracked, peeling and sun-damaged, the 15-year-old signs welcoming visitors to the Pahrump Valley and thanking them for making the trip are now set for replacement, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town, voting to select a brand new design for said signs at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times When off duty, Dr. Alex Vaisman chose to be surrounded by hi ...
DVH physician remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the French language, it’s known as “Joie de Vivre,” where in English the term, as translated, is defined as “Joy of Living.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of reca ...
Effort to recall Gov. Sisolak in signature gathering phase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is now officially in the petition gathering phase, with leads identified for each of Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Nevada attorney general’s office opens grant period
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A grant period has opened for nonprofits and Nevada agencies to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.