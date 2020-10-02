66°F
Nevada joins coalition in suit against new Title IX rule

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2020 - 9:42 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 18 states and territories filing an amended complaint to block the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule, which would weaken protections against sexual harassment and violence for students and impose new requirements on schools and students that would be a significant departure from the fundamental purpose of Title IX, the attorneys general said.

Ford had submitted a comment letter to Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and the U.S. Department of Education in January 2019, urging federal officials to withdraw this proposed rule. Among other changes, the amended complaint adds the state of Nevada as a plaintiff in this case.

As administrators of educational institutions, states will be bound by the Education Department’s final rules. Nevadans have a deep concern for the well-being of their resident students, families and teachers, Ford said, all of whom have the right to access education in a safe environment free from sexual harassment, violence and discrimination.

“Title IX is a landmark law that for almost 30 years has required schools with federal funding to provide students with an educational environment free from sexual harassment,” Ford said. “Sexual harassment can have no place in our schools, and the state of Nevada is proud to be a part of this fight.

“As we mourn the passing of Justice Ginsburg, a stalwart vote for gender equality in schools, I am honored to continue this fight in her memory.”

The attorneys general say the new Title IX rule would thwart the purpose of Title IX in several ways, including improperly narrowing the definition of sexual harassment; restricting schools’ ability to address harassment that occurs progressively; exacerbating factors that prevent students from reporting sexual harassment and violence; limiting schools’ obligation to respond to sexual harassment and violence that occurs outside “an educational program or activity;” and mandating unfair and inequitable grievance procedures that would burden schools and students.

In early June, a coalition of 17 states and the District of Columbia filed a complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, challenging sweeping reforms the U.S. Department of Education proposed to provisions governing enforcement Title IX. The plaintiffs filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and sought a preliminary injunction or a stay of implementation of the new regulations, pending the outcome of the challenge.

The District Court issued a scheduling order setting a schedule for briefing the merits of plaintiffs’ claims for relief. In the interim, the plaintiffs have filed an amended complaint that, among other changes, adds the state of Nevada as a plaintiff in the case.

In addition to Nevada, others participating in this lawsuit include California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Task Force formed to promote health, safety in schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, (formerly known as Teachers Health Trust) announced the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening to promote the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Red Barn Art Center was broken into an ...
Beatty nonprofit burglarized during holiday weekend
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldwell Open Air Museum near Rhyolite ghost town was the victim of burglary and theft over the Labor Day weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management gathered 1,196 wild horses an ...
BLM completes horse gather north of Eureka
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Sept. 29 concluded the 2020 Diamond Complex wild horse helicopter gather within the Diamond Complex on the Diamond Mountain Range.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Division of Insurance official tells Nevadans testing is free
Staff Report

Consumers who purchased health insurance coverage on their own through the individual health insurance market such as Nevada Health Link or have coverage sponsored by their employers on the small or large groups markets are able to obtain free testing for COVID-19, the state Division of Insurance reminds residents.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shayna and Tyler Carter inside their new Wi ...
Tecopa restaurants reopen under strict guidelines and with a new addition
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Opening a food service business in a tiny desert hamlet in the middle of a pandemic may seem like a long shot, but for the proprietors of a new Tecopa eatery called the Wild Wheat Bakery and Cafe, it was a way to keep hope alive. This fall, Wild Wheat takes its place alongside four other popular local restaurants that have weathered the economic storm and are coming back strong in the cool-weather season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Author Jessica Bruder will discuss her work during an onlin ...
Nevada Humanities offering free online talk with author
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities will present a free online discussion, “Nomadland: Resiliency on the Road”, featuring award-winning author and journalist Jessica Bruder from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Nevada Department of Transportation Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on pri ...
Signs not allowed on state highway property
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds community members that political signage is not allowed on state highway property.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
Governors issue joint statement regarding threat to democracy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A coalition of 11 governors on Wednesday released a joint statement on what they say are recent threats to the democratic process and reports of efforts to circumvent the results of the upcoming election.