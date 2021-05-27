90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada National Security Site wildfire 75% contained

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 27, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 19 around 5 p.m.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 19 around 5 p.m.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 19 around 5 p.m.

Fire crews made major gains with the wildfire burning at the Nevada National Security Site on Thursday. No damages or injuries were reported in relation to the blaze.

The wildfire, estimated at 26,431 acres, was reported to be at 75% containment on Thursday, NNSS stated on its social media. NNSS and the Bureau of Land Management fire crews were both fighting the fire.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the NNSS Fire & Rescue and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) firefighters who worked tirelessly to get this fire under control and contained,” said Dr. David Bowman, manager of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nevada Field Office on the site’s Facebook page. “I also want to thank all of the other members of the team who supported response efforts in other ways, from radiological monitoring to logistics. Hundreds of people worked long hours without hesitation to contain this fire as quickly as possible. This was truly a ‘one team, one mission’ effort.”

BLM transitioned operations back to the NNSS Fire and Rescue crews on Thursday.

The fire was first confirmed on May 17 at the site. The wildfire was initially estimated at 35,000 acres but was reassessed later through aerial mapping to just over 26,000 acres.

The initial blaze, which began in a remote northeast region of the national security site (northern portion), entered a known contamination zone on Friday, May 21, according to NNSS. The national security site stated there was no threat to human health on safety with the announcement, as well as no off-site risk to the public.

NNSS reiterated this statement on Thursday: “There remains no risk to health and human safety, and no off-site risk to the public.”

The Desert Research Institute operates the Community Environmental Monitoring Program, an independent radiological air monitoring system, at 24 locations at the national security site, as well as throughout Nevada and parts of Utah and California. To view the results, head to https://cemp.dri.edu/

NNSS is managed and operated by Mission Support and Test Services LLC. The company consists of Honeywell International Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and HII Nuclear. NNSS is under the jurisdiction of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is an agency within the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more on the site, head to www.nnss.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times It took all of about five minutes for a Valley Electric Asso ...
Raven rescued from precarious perch
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Animal Control officers never really know what’s in store for them when their work day begins.

Getty Images Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has confirmed that a grand jury is in th ...
Grand jury in the works for Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Although remaining tight-lipped about the precise details involved, Nye County officials have made it known that a grand jury is currently in the works for Nye County.

Thinkstock Nevada is striving to reform its criminal justice system and the newly created Nevad ...
Nye County accepting applications for justice council
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is now in the process of accepting applications from those in the community who are interested in serving on a brand new body dedicated to assisting the state in its endeavor to address criminal justice reforms, entitled the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordination Council, or NLJRCC.

Timothy Spencer
Man suspected of luring minor for sex arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office used an unorthodox method to secure the arrest of a man suspected of allegedly luring a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

Nevada Discovery Ride Szesciorka, her horse Sage and her dog Juniper are making several stops i ...
Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After taking a year-long break due to the pandemic, Samantha Szesciorka is riding her horse across Nevada again to discover the state and promote wild horse adoption and public land preservation.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada lawmakers move to solidify mail-in voting, ditch caucus
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Nevada National Security Site wildfire 15% contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The wildfire burning at the Nevada National Security Site continued through Tuesday with ground and air operations still underway. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have burned as a result of the wildfire.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal James Oscarson
Oscarson appointed to ethics commission
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Former Assemblyman James Oscarson was appointed to the Nevada Commission on Ethics in mid-May.

 
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The pilot of a fighter jet owned and operated by a military contractor died when the aircraft crashed in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood Monday.