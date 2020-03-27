53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada needs Las Vegas tourism to survive shutdown

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada is in for a severe economic stretch because of the governor’s mandated closure of non-essential businesses. The closure affects both small business owners and large gaming corporations.

The Trump administration, along with Congress and the Senate, have pushed through legislation to help businesses survive the coronavirus shutdown so that they can reopen when the closure mandate lifts. For small businesses, the package provides temporary relief, but their long-term success hinges on how well the state’s large gaming corporations can rebound.

For decades, the state has tried to diversify the state’s economic base by attracting non-gaming businesses to Nevada. That strategy has worked with some success for the Reno area, where Tesla, Apple, Google, and others, have opened warehouses and offices. However, in Las Vegas, tourism and gaming dominate. According to the American Gaming Association, an estimated 206,000 casino employees in Nevada are out of work in the wake of the statewide shutdown. The leisure and hospitality industry directly employs 1 of every 4 workers in the state and has an economic output of about $68 billion in Nevada, as stated by the Nevada Resort Association. The Nevada Gaming Control Board website shows that there are, (as of January 1, 2020), 441 casinos in the state. Of that total, 222 of the casinos are in Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas area. Of Nevada’s $12 billion in casino gaming revenue in 2019, $10.355 billion of that, or 86%, came from Clark County. Casinos in the Reno area had $857 million in gaming revenue in 2019. It accounts for roughly 7% of all of the gaming revenue in the state.

The state’s annual budget will also have to be adjusted to fit this new reality. Most assuredly, there will need to be a special session called for the state legislator this summer to redo the state’s budget. The annual state budget depends on anticipated revenues and planned expenditures, and those projections will now fall short. How short depends on how long we are shut down. Gaming taxes account for a significant portion of the state’s budget revenue. According to the Nevada Resort Association for the fiscal year 2018, tax revenues within the state’s general fund reached nearly $3.8 billion. Of that, the hospitality industry accounted for almost $1.5 billion, or 38.9 percent of the total. When non-tax revenues within the state’s general fund get added to tax revenues, the hospitality industry represented 37.5 percent of revenues. Gaming taxes were responsible for generating the majority of the industry-generated taxes with $711.3 million, which was 47.3 percent of total general fund revenue generated by the industry. The next most significant contributor by the hotel-casino industry was sales and use tax, which generated $389.1 million during the fiscal year, accounting for 25.9 percent of total general fund revenue generated by the industry. Each month the Nevada tourism industry is shut down, there are $4.7 billion in estimated economic losses, according to the American Gaming Association.

What all of this data means is that our state depends on tourism and gaming for a majority of jobs, to fund a significant part of the state’s budget, and to keep taxes low for residents. The giant gaming corporations must survive the temporary closure so that Nevadans can go back to work, and tax income generated. If they don’t, even if small businesses survive with the help of the disaster relief funds, a significant part of the workforce won’t be going back to work anytime soon, and they won’t be able to afford to shop or dine at small businesses.

There is temporary help on the way for small business owners.

This last Wednesday, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance sponsored a webinar with Corey Williams, a Public Information Officer for the Small Business Administration. He stated that many of the SBA requirements are relaxed for Phase 1 in the new disaster relief package and that it is their goal to get funds to small businesses as rapidly as possible. The SBA portion of the disaster relief fund will not apply to casinos. Casinos are not an eligible business, according to Mr. Williams.

For large companies, the coronavirus disaster relief legislation includes an additional $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans for those industries. In the bill, there is also an inclusion of an “employee retention” tax credit that’s estimated to provide $50 billion to companies that retain employees on payroll and cover 50 percent of workers’ paychecks. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2 percent Social Security payroll tax. The details in the disaster relief fund are not yet released, so it is unknown if Nevada’s large gaming corporations will be eligible for any funds or credits.

We need the tourism and gaming industries to get quickly back on their feet, or it will have a devastating effect on our residents across the entire state.

Tim Burke is a businessman, philanthropist, educator and Pahrump resident. Contact him at timstake@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's deputy, at left, comforts and plays w ...
Dispute at fast food drive-thru leads to pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A verbal altercation at the Burger King drive-thru led to a sheriff’s office pursuit along southbound Highway 160 just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks on the floor of the Hous ...
House passes $2.2T coronavirus relief package
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The vote came after lawmakers were forced to scramble back to the Capitol when a lone Republican bucked GOP leaders and threatened to force a roll call vote.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed on Friday, March 6 ...
4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza in Pahrump sees another successful year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ask any of the participants or organizers at the Veterans Extravaganza and you’ll likely end up with the same answer from each of them; it’s all about giving back to the men and women who have donned a U.S. military uniform and dedicated themselves to serving the country, often sacrificing their own personal well-being in order to help protect America and its citizens.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been serving elder ...
RSVP shifting gears during Coronavirus outbreak
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a time when “social distancing” has become the new norm in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, businesses and organizations nationwide are retooling and changing their models in an effort to keep their operations functioning until the country returns to its former status quo.

Getty Images Nevadans will be voting by absentee ballot for the 2020 primary election, set for ...
Nevada’s primary voting to take place by mail
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The coronavirus continues to expands its hold on everyday life in America and not even Nevada’s primary elections are able to escape the overrearching impact.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Nye’s 2020 state and federal primary races set
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the 2020 primary election, Nye County voters will play a part in determining who holds certain state and federal offices, including seats for the U.S House of Representatives District 4, Nevada State Senate District 19, Nevada State Assembly District 32 and Nevada Assembly District 36.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to Inyo County in t ...
Crews rescue man from mine shaft
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man who plunged down a mine shaft last Friday evening, March 20, is recovering from his ordeal.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Most stone fruit such as peaches and apricots ...
In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.