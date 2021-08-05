Nevada ranks 3rd in highest gas prices in US

Gas prices in Nevada have been on the rise since the start of the year, with the average reaching past the $4 mark this week.

Gas prices in Nevada have been on the rise since the start of the year, with the average reaching past the $4 mark this week.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline for the Silver State hit roughly $4.04 on Thursday, according to data from the American Automobile Association. With that, the state now ranks at No. 3 for most expensive gas in the U.S.

Pahrump has not quite gotten to the $4 mark, but it has seen an increase in prices. According to gasbuddy.com, the stations around town range from $3.31 to $3.35 for regular gasoline, with one station marked at $3.90 on Pahrump’s south side.

The same can not be said about the northern half of the county, where the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline ranges from $4.09 to $4.19.

Statewide, the cost of a regular gallon of gasoline on Thursday was 5 cents higher than it was a week prior. Thursday’s average per gallon was also roughly 27 cents higher than it was a month prior and roughly $1.38 higher than a year ago. According to AAA, gas prices have not been this high since 2014.

Nevada trails California’s $4.38 average for a cost of regular gas and Hawaii’s $4.09.

According to a AAA report on Monday, Nevada, along with Maryland, Illinois, Wyoming and Idaho, all tied for the second largest increase in gas prices. Nevada, along with the other states, trailed Delaware’s 10-cent rise in the average cost of gas.

The average cost of a gallon of gas across the nation has also been on the rise. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $3 in May, rising to $3.07 in June and to $3.15 in July.

“On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”