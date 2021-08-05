95°F
Nevada ranks 3rd in highest gas prices in US

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 5, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 3:09 pm

Gas prices in Nevada have been on the rise since the start of the year, with the average reaching past the $4 mark this week.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline for the Silver State hit roughly $4.04 on Thursday, according to data from the American Automobile Association. With that, the state now ranks at No. 3 for most expensive gas in the U.S.

Pahrump has not quite gotten to the $4 mark, but it has seen an increase in prices. According to gasbuddy.com, the stations around town range from $3.31 to $3.35 for regular gasoline, with one station marked at $3.90 on Pahrump’s south side.

The same can not be said about the northern half of the county, where the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline ranges from $4.09 to $4.19.

Statewide, the cost of a regular gallon of gasoline on Thursday was 5 cents higher than it was a week prior. Thursday’s average per gallon was also roughly 27 cents higher than it was a month prior and roughly $1.38 higher than a year ago. According to AAA, gas prices have not been this high since 2014.

Nevada trails California’s $4.38 average for a cost of regular gas and Hawaii’s $4.09.

According to a AAA report on Monday, Nevada, along with Maryland, Illinois, Wyoming and Idaho, all tied for the second largest increase in gas prices. Nevada, along with the other states, trailed Delaware’s 10-cent rise in the average cost of gas.

The average cost of a gallon of gas across the nation has also been on the rise. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $3 in May, rising to $3.07 in June and to $3.15 in July.

“On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”

THE LATEST
NCSO: Heather Pate
3 arrested after body found
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three people were located and taken into custody following a joint homicide investigation between the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Cooling station open at Bob Ruud Community Center
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A cooling station at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump is open on Wednesday and Thursday for people to stay out of the heat as an excessive heat warning returns to the area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park has waived entrance fees today t ...
Free entrance to Death Valley National Park today
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who have some spare time on their hands today may want to plan a road trip to Death Valley National Park.

Getty Images Nevada is asking residents with experience in substance use disorders and those wh ...
Nevada seeking opioid committee members
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of Nevada and indeed, states all across the nation, the opioid epidemic has for many years been a focus of concern and many local governments have even taken to the legal system to fight the crisis, filing lawsuits against those involved in the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of opioid-based prescription drugs.

Getty Images In 12 Nevada counties, residents and visitors are now required to wear face masks ...
Nevada’s mask mandate to be updated every two weeks
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team announced that the state would be implementing a new mask mandate as of July 30 and as was to be expected, there were plenty of questions from the public and county government officials regarding the precise scope of the new mask mandate. As such, the Nevada Health Response team put out an informational sheet providing additional details on the state’s new mask rules.

Getty Images Residents of the Pahrump Valley will have the chance to chow down on some deliciou ...
Tasty taco fundraiser to support Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For all those who would enjoy the opportunity to devour some tasty tacos while contributing to a valuable local cause, mark the calendar and be sure to head out to the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner Fundraiser set for the evening of Friday, August 27 in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Longtime NDOT Public Information Officer Tony Illia recentl ...
Nevada Dept. of Transportation’s Tony Illia passes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Monday, August 2 it was announced that Tony Illia, the public face of the Nevada Department of Transportation for the past seven years, has passed away.

Joel Ferrell, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Essie W ...
Nevada COVID-19 test positivity rate eclipses 15 percent
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths two-week while the state’s test positivity rate rose another 0.2 percentage points to 15.1 percent.

Referee Joe Molinaro flips the coin to decide kickoff between the Green Valley captains, left, ...
NIAA faces referee shortage that could affect fall season
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

NIAA assistant director Jay Beesemyer said the organization needs about 700 officials statewide for the fall sports season. As of Sunday, that number was 361.