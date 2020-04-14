Nevada Realtors supporting governor’s order on open houses

Chris Bishop

Nevada Realtors, a statewide professional trade association, has announced support for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to prohibit open houses.

“On behalf of Nevada Realtors and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we support Gov. Sisolak’s order prohibiting open houses and showings of tenant-occupied rental properties in Nevada during this coronavirus crisis,” said Chris Bishop, 2020 president of the Nevada Realtors, formerly Nevada Realtors Association, in a press release from the organization.

Nevada Realtors has been urging its members to follow public health guidelines in their personal and professional lives, information from the release stated.

“We recognize Gov. Sisolak’s need to issue this declaration,” Nevada Realtors said in a statement. “We also thank him for recognizing the use of technology in allowing virtual open houses and individual showings by appointment to continue in all properties, including vacant homes and those occupied by sellers, all while strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines. Our members understand this written order prohibits open houses and showings of single-family and multifamily rental residences and only allows virtual showings with the agreement and consent of any tenants living in rental properties.”

The release continued: “During the last session of the Nevada Legislature, Nevada Realtors were instrumental in advancing legislation (SB151) that ensures that tenants are protected when a rental property is sold. We worked with legislators to clarify that when a property is sold while a tenant is still living there, the new owner must honor the existing rental agreement and allow the tenant to continue living in the property as specified in that agreement.

“Nevada Realtors will continue to follow the direction of Gov. Sisolak and public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control as we all get through this crisis together. We will also continue advocating for policies that are good for both tenants and property owners.”