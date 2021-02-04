40°F
Nevada sees 5th straight day of fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 4, 2021 - 11:48 am
 
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy practice with Roseman University of Health Sciences, gets ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Nevada on Thursday reported 889 new coronavirus cases — the fifth straight day with fewer than 1,000 cases — along with 51 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals to 281,596 cases and 4,424 deaths.

While reported deaths have remained high in recent weeks, other more forward-looking metrics have been decreasing since mid-January, Kyra Morgan, the state’s chief biostatistician, said Wednesday. Tuesday’s 811 recorded new cases were the lowest in nearly three months, since 635 cases were recorded Nov. 2, according to a Review-Journal analysis.

New cases reported Thursday were slightly above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which fell to 858.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Fatalities were well above the moving two-week average of 17. Deaths from COVID-19 typically occur five or more weeks after the onset of symptoms, so state officials have said they expect the moving average to trend lower in the weeks ahead.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to have the disease, also has been decreasing. The rate has dropped from a recent high of 21.7 percent to 16.5 percent on Thursday, which was a 0.4-percentage-point decrease from the previous day.

The state often redistributes data to better reflect when an event like the onset of symptoms or a death occurred, so the revised figures often don’t match daily reported totals.

Clark County on Thursday reported 696 additional cases and 47 new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 216,817 cases and 3,398 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

State officials cite increases in vaccine doses distributed
Staff Report

After trailing most of the nation in vaccine doses administered during the first weeks since the vaccines’ approval, Nevada is now leading the region, competing against states such as California and Arizona, officials said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Beatty says off-road race road reclamation lacking
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some Beatty residents and officials are unhappy, as has often been the case in the past, with the road reclamation efforts following off-road races in August 2020 and January 2021. Now, they are pleading for something to be done about it.

Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month
Staff Report

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

CARES Act fraud likely spurred spike in criminal cases
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Small Business Administration has referred more criminal cases — including two from Nevada — to federal prosecutors in 2020 than in any year during the past two decades.

BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

Case closed for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo responded on Wednesday to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declining to file charges over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, among other accusations.

Rosen reintroduces bills targeting rural health care
Staff Report

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced the reintroduction of the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act and the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act Thursday, bills aimed at supporting health care in rural and underserved areas.

Tonopah is Home: Karmin Greber
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Karmin Greber’s planned stop for the summer in Tonopah led to a stay of over three decades—one that has included countless acts of community service to the town of Tonopah.