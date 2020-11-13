64°F
News

Nevada sets record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2020 - 11:52 am
 
Updated November 13, 2020 - 11:56 am
Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to t ...
Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After state officials warned that the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire, Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

There were 1,857 new cases reported throughout the state on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. The previous record daily increase — 1,824 cases — was set less than a week ago, on Nov. 7.

The state also reported 13 additional deaths on Friday. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 116,737 cases and 1,893 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, state officials said during the weekly meeting of Nevada’s COVID-19 mitigation task force that transmission rates are now rivaling the worst days of the pandemic.

“We are back where we were and we do not have control over COVID,” state biostatistician Kyra Morgan said during the meeting.

There have been more than 1,000 new cases during nine of the previous 10 days, state data shows. Prior to Oct. 24, there was a nearly two-month span during which the state did not report more than 1,000 new cases.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 13.4 percent on Friday, an increase of 0.12 percentage points from the previous day.

Both the positivity rate and the daily case reports have been rising since mid-September. The number of deaths in the state did not increase at the same time, but death totals tend to lag a month or more behind new cases.

Both county and state health districts redistribute data on new cases and total fatalities after their daily reports in an attempt to show when someone died or started showing symptoms, as some cases come from delayed reporting.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and as of Friday, 14.9 percent of people tested in the past 14 days have been positive for the virus, state data shows. That’s an 0.6 percentage point increase from Thursday’s rate.

The department began reporting the statistic in mid-October, when it stood at less than 10 percent.

The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which usually produces lower percentages than the Review-Journal’s cumulative rate because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

In Clark County, which rarely reports more than 1,00 new cases, there were 1,214 additional cases reported on Friday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Of the 13 new deaths statewide, 12 were recorded in Clark County’s numbers.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 93,073 cases and 1,605 deaths.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Caterpillar picked to supply Rhyolite Ridge lithium project
Staff Report

Ioneer has selected Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as the exclusive heavy equipment partner for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Under the town of Pahrump's burn ordinance, the only kinds o ...
Pahrump burn moratorium lifted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 13, the Pahrump burn moratorium has been lifted and residents can gather up those piles of pesky weeds, tree limbs and other vegetation and put them to the torch in burn barrels or controlled burns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are inv ...
Pahrump man shot, killed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is dead and a suspect is under arrest following a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revegetation activities at the Tonopah Test Range, where re ...
Tonopah Test Range sites transferred for stewardship
Staff Report

Environmental Management has fulfilled a key part of its mission in Nevada, completing remediation activities on and around the historic Tonopah Test Range and conveying 70 sites into long-term stewardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly named Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known a ...
Peak on BLM land named for endangered pupfish
Staff Report

Earlier this year, the Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to approve the proposal to name a peak after the Devils Hole pupfish and Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. At 4,355 feet in elevation, the previously unnamed Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known as Devils Hole Hills on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nature Conservancy taps Baca as Nevada director
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After an extensive and highly competitive search, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada has recently named Mauricia Baca as the chapter’s new state director. She will begin her new role on Nov. 16 and will be based in Las Vegas. ­­

Screenshot This screenshot shows Nye County's COVID-19 information page, which contains a varie ...
COVID-19 seeing upward trend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fall season is upon America and as many health experts feared, the country is seeing another big increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting concerns from officials and even leading some states to reinstitute a variety of restrictions in an attempt to curb the swell. Though stricter measures have not yet been put in place here in Nevada, that doesn’t mean such action isn’t being considered, as Gov. Steve Sisolak made clear earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.