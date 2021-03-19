55°F
Nevada surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff Report
March 19, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccine alongside frontline grocery store work ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccine alongside frontline grocery store workers Maylin Illas-Rodriguez, rear left, and Mary Todd at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak thanks Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro receiving his COVID-19 vaccine as Dee ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak thanks Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro receiving his COVID-19 vaccine as Dee Thomas looks on at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfi ...
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nevada as of Thursday.

“This milestone marks a significant moment as Nevadans fight to end the pandemic, but this milestone doesn’t happen without the individual contributions of so many,” said Sisolak in a video address. “Thank you to our state and local emergency managers, the Nevada National Guard, FEMA staff on the ground in Nevada, our public health officials, and all of the health care workers vaccinating Nevadans. And thank you to all those who have chosen to be vaccinated and to all who are patiently waiting your turn and continuing the mitigation measure we know work.”

The data is coming from the state and pharmacy allocations that have been reported to Nevada WebIZ.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, 21 and 28 days apart, respectively. As of Thursday 367,732 Nevadans had been fully vaccinated either with the two required shots or through the one-dose Janssen vaccine.

In Nye County, a total of 10,762 vaccines had been administered as of Friday. That includes 6,989 initiated vaccinations and 3,843 completed, according to the county. Nye obtains its data from the state of Nevada.

For information on vaccinations, head to nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for vaccine information. People can also call Nye County at 775-751-6313.

Nye County residents can also head to https://booking.appointy.com/en-US/snyecovid/bookings/service to book an appointment.

