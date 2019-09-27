Nevada taking part in Walk to School Day

Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 2 in recognition of International Walk to School Day, the state Transportation Department said.

Nevada Department of Transportation Approximately 50 Nevada schools in 13 different communities participated in last year’s Walk to School Day as part of ongoing activities to promote walking and bicycling throughout the year.

Nevada Department of Transportation Children not taking part in an organized school event are encouraged to involve their family in safely walking or bicycling to school on Oct. 2 and other days, NDOT said in an announcement.

Walking and bicycling to school events are planned for around Nevada.

“Walk to School Day is an opportunity for children to learn more about pedestrian and bicycling safety,” NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Scott Bohemier said in a statement. “Physical activity at an early age, such as walking or bicycling, helps reduce heart disease, diabetes and other obesity-related illnesses. Plus, walking or biking to school can greatly lessen traffic resulting from children being driven to school. We hope families will utilize International Walk to School Day to incorporate walking and bicycling to school as part of their daily routine.”

NDOT said that during International Walk to School Day and every day:

■ Drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of school zone speed reductions, as well as varying school start times.

■ Motorists should also only pass bicyclists when it is safe with at least three feet of space between the bicycle and vehicle and never overtake a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk.

■ Pedestrians and bicyclists should only cross streets when safe, and always look for vehicles before and while crossing.

■ Under state law, no u-turns or passing are allowed in active school zones or school crossing zones.

To learn about specific International Walk to School Day events, contact Nevada Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Coordinator Cathy Balcon at 775-888-7357/cbalcon@dot.nv.gov or find walking information at bicyclenevada.com

Further event information and registration is also available at walkbiketoschool.org