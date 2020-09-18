95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada unemployment dips below worst rate of Great Recession

Staff Report
September 18, 2020 - 8:50 am
 

Jobs in Nevada increased by 0.5% in August compared to 1.0% nationally according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2020 economic report.

While employment in Nevada realized an increase over the month of 6,500 jobs, the state has seen a decrease of 133,600 jobs since August 2019, for an annual growth rate of -9.4%, according to DETR. The total employment level in the state is 1,289,800. The state’s unemployment rate in August was 13.2 percent, up 9.3 percentage points when compared to August 2019.

“I’m encouraged by this month’s numbers and am happy to see that employment has increased and the number of unemployed has decreased in the state,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “There is more work to do to help Nevadans get back to work, and we’re committed to doing our part.”

DETR’s report also notes that Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance claims decreased by 17,103, or 25.6%, over the month and is up 39,910, or 412%, over the year.

“Nevada added jobs for the fourth straight month in August, though with few changes in the state’s reopening plan the gain was lower than in May, June, and July,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “The number of unemployed remains high but continues to improve. The decline in unemployment brings the rate below the peak of last recession, when the unemployment rate hit 13.7% over a decade ago.

“The challenges posed by the pandemic continue to weigh on the labor market, and the response to COVID-19 by businesses and the public continues to evolve. Although the labor market continues to improve, we still have a long road ahead for a full recovery.”

Trade, transportation and utilities added the most jobs (4,500) over the month, while leisure and hospitality (-15.9%) and other services (10.8%) are down the most since the same time last year. The unemployment rate in Nevada was higher than the national rate in August at 13.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis and 13.3% on an unadjusted basis; the national rate was 8.4% adjusted and 8.5% unadjusted.

Lost wages approval

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in mid-September that Nevada’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance Grant Program has been approved.

Nevada’s request of nearly $224 million, the maximum the state could ask for, will provide claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August with up to an additional $300 per week in temporary supplemental financial support. LWA payments will be issued to eligible individuals retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.

Nevada has been approved for three weeks of funds and plans to apply for additional funds to cover up to three more weeks.

In anticipation of an approved application, DETR has been looking at the technical requirements and making plans for implementation.

With the application approved, the state is working on the necessary technology changes to the current system to accommodate the program. DETR estimates it will take four to six weeks to complete system updates before the agency can begin issuing payments to eligible claimants. No action is required from eligible claimants.

“We are pleased that we are able to move forward in providing this additional benefit to eligible Nevadans,” DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata said. “The Department is committed to implementing the needed system updates as quickly as possible so Nevadans can receive this additional unemployment compensation.”

Funding for the Lost Wages Assistance grants is being diverted from the Disaster Relief Fund of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Under the terms of program, funding for the grants will terminate when the balance of the DRF reaches $25 billion, or when FEMA expends $44 billion on this program from the DRF, whichever is first.

FEMA continually monitors the DRF balance, and should the DRF reach a level where funds will soon be depleted, FEMA will notify states that the program may soon terminate.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures whil ...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87
The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer, the Supreme Court announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), is seeking vol ...
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, sui ...
Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide
Staff Report

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 ...
Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is a popular stop for truckers and ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: What is Beatty Like?
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Someone posted the following on the bulletin boards at the Beatty Post Office.