Nevadans heading to Kentucky to help with flooding relief

Two Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers, a Pahrump resident and a Las Vegas resident, have deployed to Eastern Kentucky to help with disaster relief efforts from the massive flooding in the area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When his apartment in eastern Kentucky flooded, the water rose so quickly that all Jerry Combs could do was grab his wallet and flee. Flee the best he could, because he walks with a prosthetic leg which he had removed at the time. His newest prosthetic was in another room, so he grabbed the nearby older one and made his way a half-mile to the sheriff’s office, and was then taken to an American Red Cross emergency shelter. Here, Red Cross Disaster Health Services volunteer Tere Shannon consults with Jerry about discomfort caused by the older prosthetic. Red Cross Disaster Health Services procure prescription medicines, eyeglasses, and other durable medical goods for those who lost them during natural disasters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times American Red Cross Disaster Health Services volunteer Tere Shannon from Las Vegas, Nevada, consults with a resident of the Campton, Kentucky, emergency shelter. Left homeless after floods devastated his home, he turned to the Red Cross where he found shelter, food, clothing, and access to medications during his time of greatest need.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times It’s hard enough to go through a disaster by yourself, much less as the mother of two small children. Tere Shannon, American Red Cross Disaster Health Services volunteer checks on the well-being of a young mother whose home was destroyed during the eastern Kentucky flood disaster. American Red Cross Disaster Health Services provides immediate health assistance to those displaced by disaster, including baby formula, diapers, and durable medical goods that have been lost.

Pahrump resident Dene Shaver and Tere Shannon of Las Vegas are among the volunteers helping with mass care and sheltering in Lexington, Kentucky. Both have Red Cross disaster training and have contributed to prior relief efforts.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock in Eastern Kentucky to help those in need,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “We want to help make sure everyone displaced by the floods has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of some of the most devastating flooding in years. They will join other Red Cross volunteers who are coordinating closely with community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need,” said Flanigan. “I’m so proud of our dedicated Southern Nevada volunteer team members.”

Earlier this week, the Red Cross and partners provided comfort and care for nearly 600 residents in numerous shelters across Eastern Kentucky.

Preliminary damage assessments indicate that approximately 350 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

“Since last Thursday, teams have provided more than 2,200 overnight stays for residents forced to leave their homes,” Flanigan said. “We will continue our efforts as the full scope of this disaster continues to come to light.”

As noted in a Red Cross press release, Disaster Action Team volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance, and valuable information to help families begin to recover.

They also offer immediate compassion and care when it is needed most.

“Additional Disaster Action Team volunteers are needed in Southern Nevada to ensure that there is always someone ready to answer the call when a disaster strikes,” according to the release.

Area residents can make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief to help people affected by disasters such as floods, fires, and countless other crises.

The donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross also provides training and support.

To learn more, login to redcross.org/volunteer.

