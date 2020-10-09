78°F
Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling

Staff Report
October 8, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use anymore and submit your sustainable show of imagination through our online entry form at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov by Oct. 28.

“Every year, we look forward to hosting our statewide recycled art contest to engage Nevadans of all ages in fostering a vibrant and sustainable future in fun and creative ways,” said Greg Lovato, administrator at NDEP. “While we are not able to do the Recycled Art Contest this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Recycles Program still wants to encourage community members to repurpose recyclable materials and make them into something new and beautiful again.

“We are looking to forward to seeing all of the creative, inventive and innovative creations that our residents are able to assemble from items that would otherwise become waste.”

Entries will be featured on the Nevada Recycles website, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels (@NevDCNR), and all participants will receive a set of To-Go Bamboo Utensils to help further the reduction of plastic waste that heads to our landfills.

Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 5.9 pounds of trash per person per day. That means approximately 4 million tons of trash enters a Nevada landfill each year. By practicing sustainable techniques, such as the creative reuse of everyday objects, we can significantly reduce the amount of materials that become waste.

This artistic exhibit is being conducted in celebration of America Recycles Day, which is Sunday, Nov. 15. For more information about the exhibit, rules and submission guidelines, visit NevadaRecycles.nv.gov

THE LATEST
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times If the numbers and percentage of positive c ...
Inyo County moves into Orange Tier or restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Brown family, who owns China Ranch, reth ...
Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

Getty Images The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient ...
New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

Getty Images P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to fre ...
Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

Katie Coleman-Nevada Rural Housing Authority The Nevada Rural Housing Authority recently receiv ...
Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

Getty Images Scammers are targeting job seekers in Nevada, according to a recent press release ...
Job seekers warned about wide variety of scammers
Staff Report

As many Nevadans pursue new job opportunities during the pandemic, scams related to job seekers are on the rise. These scams can take many forms. In addition to traditional methods such as flyers, posters and advertisements, scams targeting job seekers can originate from multiple platforms, including fake websites, unsolicited emails, social media, messaging services, robocalls, Craigslist and pop-up advertisements.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
USDA adds $1 million for loans to rural businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada State Rural Development Director Phil Cowee announced the agency will invest another $1 million to recapitalize small business lending in rural Nevada through a long-term, low interest loan to the Rural Nevada Development Corporation, a nonprofit alternative lender.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter wi ...
Nevada firefighter recognized for actions during wildfires
Staff Report

Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter, who led a Nevada search and rescue team that was deployed Sept. 12-21 to Oregon to fight the state’s wildfires, was honored by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.