Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use anymore and submit your sustainable show of imagination through our online entry form at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov by Oct. 28.

“Every year, we look forward to hosting our statewide recycled art contest to engage Nevadans of all ages in fostering a vibrant and sustainable future in fun and creative ways,” said Greg Lovato, administrator at NDEP. “While we are not able to do the Recycled Art Contest this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Recycles Program still wants to encourage community members to repurpose recyclable materials and make them into something new and beautiful again.

“We are looking to forward to seeing all of the creative, inventive and innovative creations that our residents are able to assemble from items that would otherwise become waste.”

Entries will be featured on the Nevada Recycles website, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels (@NevDCNR), and all participants will receive a set of To-Go Bamboo Utensils to help further the reduction of plastic waste that heads to our landfills.

Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 5.9 pounds of trash per person per day. That means approximately 4 million tons of trash enters a Nevada landfill each year. By practicing sustainable techniques, such as the creative reuse of everyday objects, we can significantly reduce the amount of materials that become waste.

This artistic exhibit is being conducted in celebration of America Recycles Day, which is Sunday, Nov. 15. For more information about the exhibit, rules and submission guidelines, visit NevadaRecycles.nv.gov