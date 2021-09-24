66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada’s first lady hosts art exhibit at governor’s mansion

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 23, 2021 - 10:11 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2021 - 8:11 pm
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak speaks to guests at an opening r ...
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak speaks to guests at an opening reception and viewing of an art exhibit she first proposed in 2020. The exhibit was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to ...
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to reporters Monday at the opening for an art exhibit in the governor's mansion in Carson City on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to ...
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to attendees at an opening reception for an art exhibit in the governor's mansion in Carson City on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to ...
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to reporters Monday at the opening for an art exhibit in the governor's mansion in Carson City on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to ...
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal First Lady Kathy Sisolak and Gov. Steve Sisolak speak to attendees at an opening reception for an art exhibit in the governor's mansion in Carson City on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office
Courtesy/Nevada Governor's Office

Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak hosted an inaugural art exhibit in the Nevada governor’s mansion on Monday, after being delayed for well over a year due to COVID-19.

Kathy Sisolak presented the exhibit called “The First Lady presents…” She was joined by Gov. Steve Sisoloak during the presentation.

“When you think of art, you may think of the famous artist or historical masterpieces from a distant time that has left an indelible imprint in our society, but as we showcased tonight, Nevada’s artists continue to ignite the love and appreciation for the arts that lives deep inside all of our hearts,” said the first lady. “Their illustrious and meaningful work takes you on a journey covering a wide range of historical moments in our humanity, which are ultimately brought to life through the inspiration found from their way of life.”

“The First Lady Presents…” initially launched in February 2020. At that time, there was a goal of using the Nevada governor’s mansion as a year-round exhibition venue to present contemporary Nevadan art, as well as historic artifacts from the Nevada State Museum collection.

The program was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, program partners had reconfigured the initiative into a monthly online platform. In doing so, this allowed to present more artists to a wider audience in a remote manner. Then in February 2021, “The First Lady Presents….” relaunched with a monthly online pairing of a contemporary Nevadan artist with an artifact from the Nevada State Museum’s Curator Corner.

Monday marked the opening reception in the governor’s mansion of the show. Parties that assisted in helping put that together include Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum, the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, the Nevada State Museum in Carson City, and Mark Salinas, the public art consultant and curator.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Birth and death: Unvaccinated mom dies after child is born
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“She tried so hard to have that baby, and she never even knew it was born. Never got to hold her,” Vena Foster said about her sister, Kimmie Pavone, who was 35.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Nye County redistricting committee members sought
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., received bipa ...
Sen. Cortez Masto introduces natural disaster legislation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is receiving bipartisan support for legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Marla Quercia ...
Marla Quercia crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one phrase that can sum up the incredible show at the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, it is undoubtedly “C’est Magnifique!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and C ...
Halloween Costume Drive now underway for Pahrump youngsters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Life’s many challenges can be a source of intense stress but also a source of incredible inspiration and for one local resident, her own personal struggles in recent months have been just that, both stressful and inspiring.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlie ...
New pharmacy arrives in the valley this month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents who rely on chain pharmacies for their medications now have an alternative choice.