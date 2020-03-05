78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada’s unemployment rate hits all-time low in January

By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 5, 2020 - 2:37 pm
 

Nevada’s unemployment rate hit a record low in January and was the same as the country’s for the first time since before the economy crashed.

Buoyed by job gains in construction, professional and business services and other sectors, Nevada’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in January, the lowest since 1976, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, reported Wednesday.

Nevada gained 22,800 jobs over the past year, the department said.

With the bulk of its population in the Las Vegas area, Nevada suffered steep job losses during the recession but has steadily climbed back.

Competition for the “diminishing pool of unemployed job seekers” should continue to help push up wages and expand opportunities “for anyone looking to enter the job market or pursue a better career,” DETR chief economist David Schmidt said in a prepared statement.

Statewide, employment grew in numerous industries over the past year. Professional and business services added an estimated 9,700 jobs, construction tacked on 4,400, government grew by 3,700 and education and health services added 3,100, according to seasonally adjusted figures from DETR.

The U.S. unemployment rate in January also was 3.6 percent. That month, there was “no longer a gap” between Nevada’s jobless rate and the nation’s for the first time since July 2007, Schmidt said.

When the real estate bubble burst last decade, and the U.S. fell into the worst recession in decades, Nevada’s jobless rate skyrocketed, reaching a peak of 13.7 percent in 2010, federal data show.

Things have steadily improved since. According to DETR, Nevada has posted 109 consecutive months — or more than nine years — of year-over-year job gains.

Officials have worked for years to diversify Nevada’s economy with new types of employers, and Las Vegas — ground zero for America’s real estate boom and bust — isn’t nearly as dependent on construction as it used to be.

But overall, the local economy remains heavily dependent on hotel-casinos.

About 29 percent of Clark County’s labor pool worked in leisure and hospitality as of October, the same rate as in October 2006, before the economy tanked, Las Vegas consulting firm RCG Economics previously reported.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Awkward Silence/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H youth robo ...
Pahrump robotics team takes fifth at state championships
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, known as Awkward Silence, fought hard in the recent Nevada state finals of the FIRST Tech Challenge (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in Sparks, taking home the award for innovative industrial robot design and ranking fifth place overall out of 36 teams.

Parents and students supporting the online Nevada Connections Academy charter school protest ou ...
Parents sue Nevada regulator in bid to save online charter school
By Aleksandra Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Parents and students are suing the State Public Charter School Authority in an attempt to overturn its decision to close Nevada Connections Academy over performance issues.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump, right, talks with Hope for Priso ...
Nevada board pardons Hope for Prisoners founder
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who founded Hope for Prisoners, was granted clemency by the state Pardons Board on Wednesday for past battery convictions.

The Smith's grocery store at 850 S Rancho Dr, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 1, 2019. Smith’s is ...
Smith’s limiting purchases on cleaning, cold/flu products
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Smith’s Food Drug posted a message on the Smith’s app advising that sensitization items and cold and flu items would be limited to five per order.

Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.