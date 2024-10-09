New business owner opens doors in Pahrump

Owner Justice Huggins says “Lucky Charms” is best described as a high-end thrift store with an upscale variety of inventory.

Justice Huggins/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Justice Huggins recently opened the business at 1061 E. Second Street.

Justice Huggins/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Much of the inventory was obtained from estate sales.

A Pahrump woman has recently opened a new business offering what she says are unique items at attractive prices.

Owner Justice Huggins told the Pahrump Valley Times that her business, “Lucky Charms,” is best described as a high-end thrift store with an upscale variety of inventory.

The backstory

Interestingly, Huggins’ foray into her current business venture began as an exotic dancer, which afforded her the ability to travel to Asia, the Philippines, Alaska, and of course, Las Vegas, where she appeared on numerous billboards over the years.

The transition

She spoke of how the career of a dancer can be both physically and financially overwhelming.

“It takes a huge toll on you and of course, they don’t offer a 401K,” she recalled. “I never, ever planned for my future because I always knew that tomorrow I get my next couple of grand so I didn’t have to worry about it at the time, but eventually the body wears out.”

A new beginning

Huggins, however, still has plenty of gusto to dive into the business of bidding on and buying storage units and items from estate sales for would-be buyers at her shop.

“The things that you can find is just amazing,” she said. “It’s like looking at a family’s history and sometimes it makes you cry. I’ve found many treasures, so I put the two things together and that’s how Lucky Charms came about.”

The inventory

Among many of the items Huggins offers at her business are Amish handcrafted furniture, keepsakes, clothing, tools and more.

She was forced to delay opening her business after an unfortunate incident.

Unforeseen circumstances

“I knew nothing about insurance and business,” she said. “There was about $18,000 worth of stuff stolen from me and my insurance didn’t cover any of it. I was actually going to shut down, but I can’t afford to.”

Huggins was finally able to host a soft grand opening for Lucky Charms recently at its 1061 E. 2nd Street location, along with a few friends and guests, including contestants from the Miss Pahrump Pageant.

For additional information, call (775) 990-9164.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.