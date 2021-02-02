New guidance issued for COVID vaccination events
The Nevada Health Response Center on Tuesday issued two additional pieces of guidance related to Nevada’s immunization efforts.
The first piece of guidance updates guidance that was issued Jan. 15, 2021 related to vaccinators. Pursuant to the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team’s recommendation, this new guidance states that Emergency Medical Services personnel do not need to hold a vaccine endorsement in order to provide the COVID-19 vaccine. This guidance aligns with Emergency Directive 011, which is intended to broadly allow and encourage as many qualified medical services providers to administer COVID-19.
As the state awaits more vaccines from the federal government, expanding the number of qualified vaccinators helps ensure as many professionals as possible are able to administer doses to Nevadans as quickly as possible.
The second piece of guidance further clarifies that vaccination events are not subject to the capacity limitations laid out in Emergency Directive 035, which provided an exemption for gatherings intended to provide “emergency and medical services to the public.” Vaccination events qualify for this exemption.
Vaccination events must follow other safety protocols, including face coverings and social distancing.