News

New library kiosk may have the answers to your legal questions

Staff Report
June 22, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file
Nevada has launched its Legal Kiosk Project at 22 libraries across the state, including Pahrump Community Library.

The state project is led by Susan Myers, and attorney with Nevada Legal Services.

The project aims to address the digital divide which disproportionately affects communities — especially seniors — which lack the means to use technology to access the legal system.

“The reality is, not everyone can afford a lawyer, so these new legal kiosks help immensely by putting information, court forms, and other resources in the hands of those who need them. This effort is part of delivering access to justice for everyone,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission.

Legal kiosks are designed to be a user-friendly portal for Nevadans to learn about civil legal issues, find court information and forms, access legal-aid providers, locate community resources and attend virtual court hearings. The kiosks provide curated information on topics including housing, divorce and custody, protection orders, guardianship, health care and financial powers of attorney, debt collection, Social Security and veterans’ resources.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission commented that, “As people become more comfortable using technology, and as we see the ever-present need for free legal self-help resources, these new legal kiosks in libraries throughout the state will help Nevadans deal with the most common and pressing legal needs.”

The legal kiosks are part of an effort to expand access to justice in Nevada including several efforts funded through the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division.

The legal kiosks are available in 22 libraries throughout the state and are free to use. Information and services are available in English and Spanish and the kiosks are ADA accessible.

THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County facilities will not undergo assessment for staff ...
County shelves plan to study strains on staff facilities — for now
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hundreds of workers in its various department and the expectation that staffing levels will increase in the coming years, Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger recently requested that the county embark on a project to determine how best to house them. Despite the evident support from the director of Nye County Facility Operations, however, the request met with resistance from commissioners Donna Cox and Ron Boskovich, both of whom expressed concerns with the timing and potential cost of the project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in ...
Trump supporters rally in Pahrump after 2nd indictment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A group of Trump-backers rallied at the corner of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump on Saturday. Their theme: “Are you fed up yet with what is happening to our country?”

Klim Miro (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Man who shot at police near California board facing 5 years, hefty fine
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A man charged in connection to a shootout with law enforcement near the California border just west of Pahrump in April 2022 will be sentenced later this summer, after entering an Alford guilty plea earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided in the Nye County Water District's website, this m ...
Water board rejects study of utility expansion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With it common knowledge that Pahrump’s water resources are strained, the Nye County Water District has been looking into a variety of solutions to the problem but it is now clear that expansion of local water utility infrastructure will not be one of them.

Warren Shillingburg (Nye County School District)
Nye County school shakeup continues, interim leader selected
By Christian Casale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The changes on the school board come after months of back and forth between the board and Superintendent Warren Shillingburg after the board extended his contract in December.

Lloyd Kunewa-March
Man charged with DUI had newborn in vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing charges after he was arrested for DUI on Saturday June 10, with a newborn in his vehicle.