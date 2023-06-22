New library kiosk may have the answers to your legal questions

The new state project aims to address the digital divide which disproportionately affects communities — especially seniors — which lack the means to use technology to access the legal system.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file

Nevada has launched its Legal Kiosk Project at 22 libraries across the state, including Pahrump Community Library.

The state project is led by Susan Myers, and attorney with Nevada Legal Services.

“The reality is, not everyone can afford a lawyer, so these new legal kiosks help immensely by putting information, court forms, and other resources in the hands of those who need them. This effort is part of delivering access to justice for everyone,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission.

Legal kiosks are designed to be a user-friendly portal for Nevadans to learn about civil legal issues, find court information and forms, access legal-aid providers, locate community resources and attend virtual court hearings. The kiosks provide curated information on topics including housing, divorce and custody, protection orders, guardianship, health care and financial powers of attorney, debt collection, Social Security and veterans’ resources.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission commented that, “As people become more comfortable using technology, and as we see the ever-present need for free legal self-help resources, these new legal kiosks in libraries throughout the state will help Nevadans deal with the most common and pressing legal needs.”

The legal kiosks are part of an effort to expand access to justice in Nevada including several efforts funded through the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division.

The legal kiosks are available in 22 libraries throughout the state and are free to use. Information and services are available in English and Spanish and the kiosks are ADA accessible.