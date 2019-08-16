77°F
News

New Nevada law addresses job applicants, marijuana

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Aside from a few exceptions, most job seekers in Nevada need not worry about failing a marijuana screening test.

In June of this year, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 132 into law, making it unlawful for employers to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee if the individual tests positive for the presence of marijuana.

Safety first

The law, which takes effect in January, however, does not apply to emergency medical technicians, firefighters or positions where the employee may have an impact on the safety of others.

“Our marijuana industry is now a key part of our state economy, and to make sure it stays that way, we must hold it to the highest standard while empowering the industry to continue thriving,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Nevada’s first-ever Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), will ensure this critical part of our state’s economy is positioned to become the gold standard for the nation.”

Pot panel

As stated in a news release on his official website, Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 533 on June 12, paving the way for the appointment of a seven-member advisory panel on the formation of the CCB.

The action was one of the governor’s top priorities for the 2019 legislative session.

“Assembly Bill 533 also establishes a Cannabis Advisory Commission, to which the governor will appoint experts in direct and marijuana-related fields,” the release stated. “Advisory commission members, as part of an advisory board, will be able to share their expertise even as members of advocacy groups and companies operating in the cannabis economy. Their recommendations will not bind the CCB, but will inform the CCB and its decision making.”

Establishing the CCB was part of Sisolak’s multi-pronged approach to reforming and strengthening Nevada’s legal cannabis industry and ensuring the economic opportunities it creates are available to all Nevadans, according to the release.

The experts

Additionally, Sisolak said the advisory panel brings together Nevadans with a broad range of experience and expertise to develop a critical component of the state’s flourishing cannabis industry.

“I am confident that this panel’s work will allow Nevada’s marijuana industry to continue to thrive and set an example for cannabis compliance nationwide,” Sisolak said.

Nevada is the first state to approve such a law regarding drug screening tests after voters in 2016 approved the sale of legal recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over.

Actual sales began in 2017.

“As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open to all Nevadans,” Sisolak said. “That’s why I was proud to sign AB 132 into law, which contains common-sense exceptions for public safety and transportation professionals.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

