New Nevada State Public Defender appointed

Andrew Coates in 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal file
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2025 - 4:07 am
 

LAS VEGAS — A new Nevada State Public Defender has been named this week.

Governor Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Andrew Coates to the position.

As stated in his bio, Coates, at present, serves as deputy general counsel in the office of the governor. Prior to his current role, he served as the Nye County public defender where he handled numerous criminal cases across rural areas of the Silver State.

“Andrew has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and to serving Nevadans,” Lombardo said after the appointment. “His experience as both a public defender and state legal advisor makes him uniquely qualified for this role. I am confident Andrew will guide the office with integrity and ensure that all Nevadans receive fair representation under the law.”

Coates ran for the Henderson Dept. 2 Municipal Court judgeship but lost in the 2022 primary election.

“I’m honored by Governor Lombardo’s appointment, and I’m committed to ensuring that the Nevada Department of Indigent Defense Services upholds the highest standards of legal representation for those in need,” he said. “Access to justice is a fundamental right, and I will work tirelessly to make sure that right is protected for every Nevadan.”

Coates will begin his appointment on January 21, 2025.

