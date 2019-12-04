47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

New sign will welcome visitors to Nevada

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A new sign welcoming people to Nevada is being installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing the $396,090 monument sign that is almost 20 feet by 8 feet and made from stainless steel and concrete. A solar-powered panel will keep it lit at night.

“The department believes that aesthetic, visually engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ signs can embody the state’s rich sociocultural history and cultivate civic pride,” said Tony Illia, public information officer for NDOT. “It additionally presents a favorable first impression, stimulating tourism, while simultaneously reflecting the Nevada’s unique heritage and identity.”

According to NDOT, the design features an extruded silhouette of the state with lettering for a distinctive gateway entry.

Illia said these special monument signs are going up at a few major gateway locations in the state.

During installation of the sign, the right travel lane on I-11, north of U.S. Highway 93, will be closed through Jan. 5. Work will be done from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton as sh ...
Educational effort includes Nye County
Staff Report

Results for America recently released a case study today about evidence-based work conducted by the Nevada Department of Education in the Nye and Humboldt County School Districts.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks to a crowd of over f ...
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer visits Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Presidential hopeful and California billionaire Tom Steyer made his way to Pahrump during a weekend of campaign stops in Southern Nevada. Steyer is the only presidential candidate to visit Pahrump on the campaign trail for the 2020 race.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services prepare ...
Making Thanksgiving a special one for Pahrump seniors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded en masse to the Pahrump Senior Center on Thanksgiving morning, but they were not responding to an emergency.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Bathed in the glow of festive lights, captivated young ...
Pahrump Community Christmas Tree lights up the night
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmastime is officially in full swing and in Pahrump, the most wonderful time of the year is always welcomed to the valley with what has become a beloved tradition, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board met on Nov. ...
Beatty Town Board holds election
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The results of the informal election at a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting did result in a status quo as incumbent board members Erika Gerling and Randy Reed were chosen for reappointment for another two-year term.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice brought in over $10,000 during its 14 ...
Festival of Trees fundraiser returning to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, is set to hold its annual Festival of Trees event, a fundraiser that helps with gaining monies for hospice programs and services.

National Park Service A few days before this coyote was accidentally killed by a vehicle, it wa ...
Coyote fatally struck by vehicle at Death Valley
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A coyote that habitually approached cars died after being struck by a vehicle on Artists Drive in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 26.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.